Photo Flash: Fall Head Over Feet for JAGGED LITTLE PILL on Broadway!
JAGGED LITTLE PILL opens on Broadway tonight at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 W 44th St, NYC) following its record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) last year.
Featuring lyrics by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette and music by Morissette and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, Jagged Little Pill features an original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin). Movement Direction & Choreography is by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).
JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. Mary Jane Healy is a high-achieving stay-at-home-mom who will do anything for her family, including their adopted African-American daughter Frankie, who is struggling to find her place in their lily-white community. But when the Healys' lives begin to unravel, Mary Jane's drive to keep her family together threatens to break them apart. "Urgent, wildly entertaining, and wickedly funny in all the right places" (The Boston Globe), this original story is ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking music - including such hits as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic" - plus brand-new songs written expressly for the show by Morissette. Hailed by The New York Times as "a big-hearted musical that breaks the mold," Jagged Little Pill "takes on the good work we are always asking new musicals to do: the work of singing about real things."
Starring as "The Healys" in the Broadway production are Drama Desk Award Nominee Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena (Anastasia) as "Nick"; alongside Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as "Bella," Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix," all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere at A.R.T. Completing the cast are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.
Check out a first look at the cast in action below!
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and Company
Celia Rose Gooding and company
Derek Klena and Company
Celia Rose Gooding & Lauren Patten and Company
Lauren Patten and company
Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill
Nora Schell and company
Celia Rose Gooding and company
Antonio Cipriano & Celia Rose Gooding
Elizabeth Stanley, Kathryn Gallagher
Elizabeth Stanley & Heather Lang
Celia Rose Gooding & Antonio Cipriano
Sean Allan Krill and Elizabeth Stanley
Celia Rose Gooding & Antonio Cipriano
Elizabeth Stanley and Celia Rose Gooding
Derek Klena and Company
The cast of Jagged Little Pill
