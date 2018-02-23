Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos of John Legend as Jesus in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT

All new photos have been released of John Legend as Jesus in NBC's upcoming staged "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert." Check out the photos below!

As previously announced, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," a staged version of the original rock musical, will be executive produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius and Alex Rudzinski.

Oscar, Golden Globe, Tony and 10-time Grammy winner John Legend has been cast as Jesus Christ, with Broadway star and acclaimed recording artist Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene. In addition, rock icon Alice Cooper will take on the role of King Herod. The production will be helmed by esteemed British theatre director David Leveaux.

Tony Award-winning producer, "Hamilton" alum and "Power" co-star Brandon Victor Dixon will star as Judas alongside Tony nominee Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate, Tony nominee Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, Broadway veteran Jason Tam as Peter, "M. Butterfly" star Jin Ha as Annas and Swedish rock star Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes.

Rounding out the full, award-winning creative team is Emmy Award-winning live television director and executive producer Alex Rudzinski ("Hairspray Live!," "Dancing With the Stars"), Emmy- and Tony Award-winning costumer designer Paul Tazewell("The Wiz Live!," "Hamilton"), Grammy Award-winning music producer Harvey Mason Jr. ("The Wiz Live!"), musical director Nigel Wright ("Jesus Christ Superstar" world arena tour), production designer Jason Ardizzone-West ("Adele Live in NYC") and choreographer Camille A. Brown ("Once on This Island").

A highly accomplished musician, concert performer, songwriter, actor, and music and film producer, Legend is one of the most versatile and talented artists in entertainment today. In 2015, he, along with Common, won the Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy for their song "Glory" from the film "Selma," which chronicled the 1965 civil rights march in Selma, Ala.

Legend, who has released five studio albums, began his impressive Grammy run in 2006 when he won Best New Artist for his debut release "Get Lifted," which captured Best R&B Album. "Get Lifted," along with each of his next three albums - "Once Again," "Evolver" and "Love in the Future" - reached the Top 5 in album sales on the Billboard charts and achieved gold status.

As a film producer, Legend worked with Platt on the 2016 film sensation "La La Land," in which he also appeared and Platt produced. Legend previously collaborated with Zadan and Meron when the pair produced the 2015 Oscar telecast in which Legend performed "Glory" with Common.

In addition to "La La Land," Legend has acted in several TV and film productions, including "Underground," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Soul Men."

On Broadway, Legend won a Tony Award earlier this year as a producer of August Wilson's "Jitney," which won for Best Revival of a Play. He has also written songs for the Broadway run of "SpongeBob SquarePants," which recently opened to strong reviews.

Photo Credit: James Dimmock/NBC

