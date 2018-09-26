Photo Flash: Broadway Dims Lights in Memory of the Late Craig Zadan

Sep. 26, 2018  

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, the lights of Broadway dimmed last night, September 25, in memory of the late Craig Zadan.

According to a statement made by frequent Zadan collaborator, NBC Chairman, Bob Greenblatt, Zadan died from complications stemming from a recent shoulder replacement surgery.

Along with his producing partner, Neil Meron, Zadan's extensive career included works on the big and small screens, as well as the stage. Most notably, the team has produced NBC's annual live musicals including, The Sound of Music Live!, Peter Pan Live!, The Wiz Live!, Hairspray Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

Their motion picture credits include, the movie musical Hairspray, Footloose and the Oscar-winning Best Picture, Chicago.

Photo Credit: Merle Frimark

