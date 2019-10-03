Photo Flash: Broadway-Bound ALMOST FAMOUS Celebrates Opening Night at the Old Globe

ALMOST FAMOUS
Oct. 3, 2019  

The Old Globe's world premiere musical Almost Famous, with book and lyrics by Academy Award winner and San Diego native Cameron Crowe (films Jerry Maguire, Say Anything..., Fast Times at Ridgemont High), opened just last week on September 27. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big night below!

Almost Famous features songs that span the range from classic hits to new songs, with original music and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize and two-time Tony Award winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot, The SpongeBob Musical). Based on the Paramount Pictures and Columbia Pictures motion picture written by Crowe, Almost Famous is directed by Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (Noises Off, Wolf Hall, National Theatre Live's All My Sons) and presented by special arrangement with Lia Vollack, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson.

It's all happening... San Diego, 1973. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Written by Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe based on his iconic film, Almost Famous is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way. This joyous world premiere is a celebration of community and the power of music.

The cast includes Matt Bittner as Larry Fellows, Chad Burris as Vic Nunez, Gerard Canonico as Dick Roswell, Julia Cassandra as Estrella, Rob Colletti as Lester Bangs, Brandon Contreras as Silent Ed Vallencourt, Colin Donnell as Russell Hammond, Drew Gehling as Jeff Bebe, Sam Gravitte as Dennis Hope, Van Hughes as David Felton, Katie Ladner as Sapphire, Anika Larsen as Elaine Miller, Storm Lever as Polexia, Casey Likes as William Miller, Solea Pfeiffer as Penny Lane, Emily Schultheis as Anita Miller, Daniel Sovich as Darryl, Libby Winters as Leslie, Matthew C. Yee as Ben Fong-Torres, and swings Danny Lindgren and Alisa Melendez.

Producer Joey Parnes and Gerard Canonico

Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine

Casey Likes and Anika Larsen

Anika Larsen and Producer John Johnson

Joni Mitchell poses with the cast

Sam Gravitte and Brandon Contreras

Producer Sue Wagner and The Old Globe Artistic Director Barry Edelstein

John Gallagher Jr and Set Designer Derek McLane

The Old Globe Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and Joni Mitchell

Director Jeremy Herrin and The Old Globe Artistic Director Barry Edelstein

John Gallagher Jr and Libby Winters

Producer Joey Parnes, Colin Donnell and Drew Gehling

Colin Donnell, Gerard Canonico and Drew Gehling

Colin Donnell and Drew Gehling

Chad Burris and Daniel Sovich

Beau Gravitte, Sam Gravitte and Debbie Gravitte

Pennie Lane Trumbull, Joni Mitchell and Solea Pfeiffer

Sound Designer Peter Hylenski and wife Suzanna Hylenski

Cameron Crowe and Set Designer Derek McLane

Producer Lia Vollack, Cameron Crowe, Jasmine Keuter and Set Designer Derek McLane

Anika Larsen and Cameron Crowe

Joni Mitchell and Matt Bittner

Solea Pfeiffer, Cameron Crowe and Pennie Lane Trumbull

Pennie Lane Trumbull and Solea Pfeiffer

Casey Likes and Cameron Crowe

Joni Mitchell and Katie Ladner

Libby Winters and Joni Mitchell

Emily Schultheis, Chad Burris, Libby Winters, Gerard Canonico, Joni Mitchell, Anika Larsen, Julia Cassandra and Katie Ladner

Gerard Canonico and Joni Mitchell

Drew Gehling, Joni Mitchell and Colin Donnell

Solea Pfeiffer, Cameron Crowe, Joni Mitchell and Casey Likes

Cameron Crowe, Joni Mitchell and Casey Likes

Joni Mitchell and Casey Likes

Joni Mitchell and Casey Likes

Choreographer Lorin Latarro, Book/Lyricist Cameron Crowe, Director Jeremy Herrin, Joni Mitchell, Composer Tom Kitt and Jasmine Keuter

Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes

Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes

Van Hughes

Sam Gravitte, Danny Lindgren, Casey Likes and Gerard Canonico

Casey Likes and Gerard Canonico

Casey Likes and Drew Gehling

Casey Likes

Solea Pfeiffer, Casey Likes, Colin Donnell

Solea Pfeiffer, Casey Likes, Colin Donnell and cast

Casey Likes and cast

Musical Director/Keyboards Daniel Green and Robert Colletti

Casey Likes

Solea Pfeiffer

Colin Donnell

Drew Gehling

Anika Larsen

Robert Colletti d

Storm Lever, Katie Landner, Julia Cassandra and the cast

The cast

Katie Landner

The cast

Writer/lyricist Cameron Crowe and Joni Mitchell

Producer Lia Vollack and Set Designer Derek McLane

Rita Pietropinto and Composer Tom Kitt

Opening night of the new musical "Almost Famous" at The Old Globe Theatre



