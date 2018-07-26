Photo Flash: Board Serenbe's Sinking Ship with a First Look at TITANIC

Serenbe Playhouse presents TITANIC: THE MUSICAL, directed by Brian Clowdus. The show began performances on July 11th and runs to August 12th. TITANIC: THE MUSICAL is produced at The Inn Lake at Serenbe. Get a first look below!

To find a better life, we must get on that ship... board our ship of dreams this summer as we mount a larger than life floating world full of magical impossibilities. An ensemble cast of 40 Serenbe Playhouse favorites and Atlanta all-stars will board a four-story structure representing the largest and fastest ship of its time: Titanic, constructed in the middle of a lake which will be submerged nightly. Honor will be paid to those who boarded this ill-fated voyage as we celebrate their stories of hope, heartbreak, and strength. Godspeed Titanic, Sail On!

When Titanic first bowed on Broadway in 1997, it won 5 Tony Awards, including the coveted Best Musical Award. Serenbe Playhouse is thrilled to bring this large-scale musical to new life in a way it has never been seen before - on the water! Featuring our largest cast and scenic design to date, be sure to join us for the theatrical event of the season!

Titanic features a cast of 40 actors, all portraying real-life people who were aboard the actual ship. The full cast includes: Erik Abrahamsen (Jim Farrell), Drew Andersen (Sub-Lt. Joseph Boxhall/ Joseph Bell), Niki Badua (Kate Mullins), Brooke Bradley (Leah Aks), Emily Budd (Charlotte Wardle Cardeza), Blake Burgess (Charles Lightoller), Erin Burnett (Madeleine Astor), Daniel Burns (Charles Clarke), Chase Davidson (Harold Bride), Jessica De Maria (Marion Thayer), Ally Duncan (Caroline Neville), Laine Fletcher (Stewardess Annie Robinson), Charles Fowler (Col. John Jacob Astor), Destiny Freeman (Claire Karnes), Jeremy Gee (Benjamin Guggenheim), Arielle Geller (Mme. Leontine Pauline), Cullen Gray (John Thayer), Rosie Gyselinck (Stewardess Hutchinson), Timothy Harland(Robert Hitchens), Robert Hindsman (J. Bruce Ismay), Asia Howard (Eleanor Widener), Jin Jo (Margaret Delia Devaney), Brian Jordan (Bellboy/ Clifford Henry Harris), Alexandria Joy (Anna Hamalainen), Julie Trammel Key (Edith Corse Evans), Shannon McCarren(Alice Beane), Eric McNaughton (Captain E.J. Smith), Jordan Patrick (Frederick Fleet), Chase Peacock (Frederick Barrett), Lilliangina Quinones (Rosalie Ida Straus), Karley Rene (Martta Hiltunen), Chris Saltalamacchio (Lt. William Murdoch), Aaron Schilling (George Widener), Casey Shuler (Kate McGowan), Chris Sizemore (Thomas Andrews), Terry Smith (Edgar Beane), Ben Thorpe (Henery Etches/ Herbert J Pittmen/ Wallace Hartley), India Tyree (Kate Murphy), Robert Wayne (Isidor Straus), and Madison Welch (Bridget Delia Bradley).

Tickets are on sale now. Ticket prices start at $35 - senior/student, and group discounts are available. Rain Insurance is available for all tickets. All may be purchased online at www.serenbeplayhouse.com, or by calling the box office (770-463-1110), open Tuesday through Sunday, 3pm-8pm.

Photo Credit: BreeAnne Clowdus







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You