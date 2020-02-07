Photo Flash: Blair Underwood, Celia Keenan-Bolger and More at Theatre Forward Broadway Roundtable

On January 31, 2020, Theatre Forward presented its 17th Annual Broadway Roundtable at UBS, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York City, focused on the question, "How Does Theatre Mirror Society?" with Broadway luminaries on the panel including Blair Underwood, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jacob G. Padrón, Lois Smith and Jack Viertel and moderated by Theatre Forward Executive Director Bruce E. Whitacre. Panelists shared their personal experiences and perspectives on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Topics covered a wide range of opinions and comments in an open-ended dialogue about opportunity, access, education and social justice. Panelists all shared a passion for the power of storytelling and how it reflects and influences our world. Special thanks to Gregory S. Hurst, UBS and Theatre Forward Board of Directors, for hosting the panel at UBS.

See photos below!

Theatre Forward's 17th Annual Broadway Roundtable explored the current Broadway landscape with some of Broadway's leading players and stars including Blair Underwood, Emmy winner and two-time Golden Globe nominee, actor, director and producer of film, television and theatre; star of A Soldier's Play; Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tony Award-winning actress, most recently in To Kill A Mockingbird, (Peter and The Starcatcher, The Glass Menagerie, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee); Jacob G. Padrón, Artistic Director of Long Wharf Theatre, Founder and Artistic Director of The Sol Project; Lois Smith, award-winning actress currently in The Inheritance (Buried Child, The Trip to Bountiful, Ladybird); and Jack Viertel, senior vice president of Jujamcyn Theaters; original concept, The Prom, artistic director Encores!, author The Secret Life of the American Musical: How Broadway Shows Are Built.

Theatre Forward Executive Director Bruce E. Whitacre framed the discussion and said, "This was our seventeenth Broadway Roundtable. One of the interesting observations that come to mind over time is how much theatre has increased its role as a cultural force over the last couple of decades. Not only are the stories being told more powerful and more relevant, but onstage and off it is clear theatre is awakening to a new role as a catalyst for community. We are not perfect; we have a lot of work to do. But the intention and the wisdom are there to bring our institutions up to the level of the work the artists are doing."

Blair Underwood said, "I return to the theatre whenever I have the opportunity, because it tells us who we are. The magic that happens on stage creates a communal conversation that is absorbed by the audience, and the interaction is what I love. I hope that soon we will be playing roles that are just human and color blind, and Broadway is starting to get that message."

Celia Keenan-Bolger commented, "As actors, we are telling stories that amplify all different kinds of voices. We understand that we are making an emotional appeal on the stage and our message and story can move people to take action. Our country is in a moral and spiritual crisis right now about how we treat the least advantaged among us. Through theatre, we can engage and move people to address these issues."

Jacob G. Padrón said, "I've been thinking a lot about the promise of the American theatre and why we need to have these courageous conversations. We are the architects of building a tent for all, and I don't think we've been that great about doing it. We need to radically shape the theatre experience to make it mirror society and reflect a wider audience. Theatre is our home, and let's keep that door open. As a mentor once said, diversity is a fact. Inclusion is what we do with that fact. We are stronger together, and great art comes from great partnerships. "

Lois Smith said, "Theatre allows us to pass down what we've been through in our personal experiences and creates the opportunity for remarkable storytelling. Depicting the AIDS crisis through The Inheritance allowed us to tell this story with a responsibility enshrined in kindness and that is a great recipe for passing on our knowledge on these topics."

Jack Viertel explained, "At the moment, current theatre offerings look nothing like they did when I was growing up. They didn't reflect the audiences or their day-to-day challenges, and today we are seeing a dramatic change. Although strides are being made on stage to reflect the demographics of society, we are not seeing this happening behind the scenes. Staffing backstage is disappointing. We have to give credit to the audience who is guiding us where they want to go and what they want to share and experience. In theatre, we are actually lagging behind the concerns and directions of our audiences."

Jack Viertel, Gregory S. Hurst, Blair Underwood, Lois Smith, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Jacob G. Padrón

Bruce E. Whitacre, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Blair Underwood

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Blair Underwood, Jacob G. Padrón, and Lois Smith

Jacob G. Padrón and Lois Smith





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You