Photo Flash: Billy Crudup, Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale, Sutton Foster and More Celebrate HARRY CLARKE Opening Off-Broadway

Vineyard Theatre presents the world premiere production of Harry Clarke by Obie Award-winner David Cale (LILLIAN), directed by Obie Award-winner Leigh Silverman (VIOLET) and starring Tony Award-winner Billy Crudup (THE COAST OF UTOPIA, Spotlight, Vineyard's THE METAL CHILDREN) through December 17. The show opened last night, November 21st, and BroadwayWorld has photos from the festivities below!

A sexually charged and wickedly funny one-man thriller, Harry Clarke is the story of a shy midwestern man leading an outrageous double life as the cocky Londoner Harry Clarke. Moving to New York City and presenting himself as an Englishman, he charms his way into a wealthy family's life as the seductive and precocious Harry, whose increasingly risky and dangerous behavior threatens to undo more than his persona.

The design team includes scenic design by Tony Award-nominee Alexander Dodge (A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, ANASTASIA), costume design by Kaye Voyce (SIGNIFICANT OTHER), lighting design by Alan C. Edwards (ZOOHOUSE), sound design by Bart Fasbender (BLOODY BLOODY Andrew Jackson), and original music by David Cale.

Photo Credit: Monica Simoes

Related Articles