Photo Flash: Be Prepared for THE LION KING National Tour with New Photos

The North American Tour of Disney's The Lion King has released new production photos of the current cast, check them out below!

Currently at The Hult Center in Eugene, OR, the tour heads to 16 other cities in 2019 including Spokane, Appleton, Springfield, MO, Sarasota, Ft. Myers, West Palm Beach, Miami, Norfolk and Toronto.

The production features Spencer Plachy as 'Scar,' Gerald Ramsey as 'Mufasa,' Buyi Zama as 'Rafiki,' Nick Cordileone as 'Timon,' Greg Jackson as 'Zazu,' Ben Lipitz as 'Pumbaa,' Jared Dixon as 'Simba,' Nia Holloway as 'Nala,' Keith Bennett as 'Banzai,' Martina Sykes as 'Shenzi' and Robbie Swift as 'Ed.'

The role of 'Young Simba' is alternated between Richard Phillips, Jr. and Walter Russell III. The role of 'Young Nala' is alternated between Brilyn Johnston and Celina Smith.

Rounding out the cast are Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, Andrew Arrington, William John Austin, Kyle R. Banks, Eric Bean, Jr, Thabani Buthelezi, Sasha Caicedo, Chante Carmel, Sean Aaron Carmon, Kyle Robert Carter, Thembelihle Cele, Daniela Cobb, Erynn Marie Dickerson, JoAnna Marie Ford,Tony Freeman, Mukelisiwe Goba, Deidrea Halley, William James Jr., Kolin Jerron, Jane King, Brandon A. McCall, Christopher L. Mc Kenzie, Jr., Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Jordan Samuels, Kaylin Seckel, Mpume Sikakane, Sadé Simmons, Kevin Tate, Jennifer Theriot, Courtney Thomas, Shacura Wade and Zola Williams.

The North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers in more than 80 cities.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer

