Photo Flash: BE MORE CHILL Producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper and More Receive 2020 Emerging Artist Awards at Lincoln Center

Last night, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts presented the 2020 class of Emerging Artists, recognizing diverse and exceptional talents from across all disciplines represented on its campus. Each recipient was nominated by the artistic leadership of one of Lincoln Center's eleven resident organizations.

This year's honorees join more than one hundred extraordinary artists who have been honored over the past three decades. The 2020 winners are:

• Director Lileana Blain-Cruz (Lincoln Center Theater)

• Violinist Stella Chen (The Juilliard School)

• Mezzo-soprano singer Emily D'Angelo (The Metropolitan Opera)

• Violinist Tessa Lark (Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts)

• Dancer Ruby Lister (School of American Ballet)

• Clarinetist Sebastian Manz (Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center)

• Trumpet player Riley Mulherkar (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

• Filmmaker Akosua Adoma Owusu (Film at Lincoln Center)

• Dancer Unity Phelan (New York City Ballet)

• Composer Ellen Reid (New York Philharmonic)

• Producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper (The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts)

"The arts are fundamental to our world, and it is Lincoln Center's responsibility to support the voices of diverse, fearless, and extraordinary artists," said Henry Timms, President and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. "The Awards for Emerging Artists unite our campus organizations to celebrate those creatives who imagine big and take risks."

"The caliber of artists recognized by the Emerging Artists Awards is extraordinary year after year, and 2020's cohort is a truly impressive and exceptionally talented group," said Jane Moss, Ehrenkranz Artistic Director of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. "Each winner has made significant strides in their field. We're honored to support them as they grow into artistic leaders. Taken as a snapshot of the future of the performing arts, it looks very bright."

Several of the recipients were acknowledged with named awards. Riley Mulherkar and Ruby Lister each received a Martin E. Segal Award, which has annually recognized two artists of exceptional talent early in their careers since 1986. Tessa Lark received the Hunt Family Award, presented to the Emerging Artist nominated by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

See photos from the event below!

