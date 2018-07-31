Photo Flash: Andre Holland and Mark Rylance Star In OTHELLO at Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare's Globe presents Othello, directed by Claire van Kampen.

Sheila Atim will play Emilia. Winner of an Olivier Award earlier this year for her role in Girl From The North Country (Old Vic, West End) Sheila is returning to Shakespeare's Globe after making her professional debut on The Globe stage in Matthew Dunster's The Lightning Child in 2013. Sheila's other theatre work includes The Shakespeare Trilogy at The Donmar Warehouse, Les Blancs (National Theatre) and Volpone (RSC).

Catherine Bailey will play Bianca and Doge of Venice. Catherine appeared in the Globe's productions of Julius Caesar, The Merchant of Venice and Dr Scroggy's War in 2014. Other recent theatre work incudes King Lear (No 1 Tour) and The 39 Steps (West End). Television includes The Crown (Netflix), Strike: The Silkworm (BBC/HBO) and Mr Selfridge (ITV).

William Chubb will play Brabantio and Montano. William's recent theatre credits include This House (National Theatre), Racing Demon (Theatre Royal Bath), Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, King Lear (Old Vic) and Lawrence After Arabia (Hampstead Theatre).

Steffan Donnelly will play Roderigo, returning to The Globe after appearing in Romeo and Juliet in 2015, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Titus Andronicus in 2014. Steffan's other recent theatre work includes My Body Welsh (Invertigo) and Pilgrims (HighTide/Theatre Clwd/Yard), for which he was nominated for an Offie. Television work includes The Innocents (Netflix) and Shakespeare Uncovered (BBC).

André Holland will play Othello. André is best known for his roles in Academy Award-winning films Moonlight and Selma. The multi-award-winning actor's other screen credits include 42 and The Knick. Theatre credits include Jitney (Broadway), Blue Door (Playwrights Horizons), Wig Out (Vineyard Theatre), The Brother / Sister Plays (Public Theatre) and All's Well That Ends Well (Shakespeare in the Park).

Micah Loubon is Chorus. Micah's past theatre credits include Romeo and Juliet and The Taming of the Shrew, as part of Intermission Youth Theatre.

Ira Mandela Siobhan also joins as Chorus. Ira returns to The Globe after playing Posthumus in Matthew Dunster's Imogen in 2014. Other recent theatre credits include The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (West Yorkshire Playhouse) and Mosquitoes (National Theatre).

Aaron Pierre will play Cassio. Aaron is best known for his role as Dev-Em in SyFy's hit series Krypton. His further television credits include Jez Butterworth's Britannia (Sky Atlantic), The A Word (BBC) and Prime Suspect 1973 (ITV). Aaron's theatre credits whilst training include Of Mice and Men, Coriolanus, Platonov and The Virtuoso (LAMDA).

Mark Rylance will play Iago. Mark has just starred in the Globe's Tony Award-nominated production of Farinelli and the King on Broadway (originally produced under Dominic Dromgoole's tenure as Artistic Director). He was the founding Artistic Director of the Globe, acting for ten years between 1996 - 2005, playing a multitude of roles including the Countess Olivia in Twelfth Night and Richard in Richard III (Shakespeare's Globe, West End, Broadway). Further stage credits include Jerusalem (Royal Court, West End) and Boeing-Boeing (West End, Broadway). His screen credits include Wolf Hall, Dunkirk, The BFG and Bridge of Spies.

Clemmie Sveaas is Chorus. As a dancer and actress, she has performed regularly at the Royal Opera House, Royal Ballet and is a member of New Movement Collective. She has danced with leading companies such as Phoenix Dance Theatre and Rambert. Clemmie's recent theatre credits include Pinocchio (National Theatre), Les Enfants Terribles (Barbican Theatre) and Macbeth (Young Vic).

Badria Timimi will play Lodovica. She has most recently appeared on screen in Carnival Row (Amazon), with other television credits including Father Brown (BBC), EastEnders (BBC) and Unforgotten (ITV). Her film credits include Pusher, Syriana and Tim Burton's feature film Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. Badria's recent theatre work includes My Brilliant Friend (Rose Theatre Kingston), Told FromThe Inside (Royal Court) and Feed the Beast (Birmingham Rep).

Jessica Warbeck will play Desdemona. She played Hero in the Globe's touring production of Much Ado About Nothing in 2015 and appeared in Othello (2015). Her other recent theatre work includes One Man Two Guvnors (Eastbourne Theatres) and Oliver Twist (European Tour).

Photo Credit: Simon Annand







