Photo Flash: Alice Ripley Stars In SUNSET BOULEVARD At North Shore Music Theatre - Meet The Cast!

SUNSET BOULEVARD, which stars Alice Ripley as the fading Hollywood star, Norma Desmond, is on stage through Sunday, October 6, 2019.

SUNSET BOULEVARD is the magnificent tale of Norma Desmond, a faded silent-screen goddess living in her Sunset Boulevard mansion clinging to a fantasy that audiences still long for her, but in reality they hardly remember her. When an impoverished screenwriter Joe Gillis, stumbles into her reclusive domain she persuades him to help her work on her film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras again. Seduced by her and her luxurious lifestyle he agrees. Entrapped in a claustrophobic existence, his love for another woman leads him to try and break free of Norma's web, but with dramatic consequences.



Along with Alice Ripley, the cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD features Nicholas Rodriguez (as Joe Gillis), William Michals (as Max Von Mayerling), and Lizzie Klemperer (as Betty Schaefer), along with Kevin Massey (as Artie Green), Neal Mayer (as Cecil B. DeMille), and Robert Saoud (as Sheldrake).



The 26-member cast will also include Brittany Baratz, Kyle Braun, Michael Brennan, Ashley Chasteen, Bobby Conte, Christopher DeProphetis, Andrew Giordano, Victoria Huston-Elem, Eleni Kontos, Jesse Michels, Melissa Shevae Mitchell, Alfie Parker, Jr., Ellen Peterson, , Kelsey Schergen, Domenic Servidio, Cecilia Snow, Chris Stevens, Michael Yeshion, and Janelle Yull.



The creative team for SUNSET BOULEVARD includes Kevin P. Hill (Director and Choreographer), Milton Granger (Music Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Anthony Powell (Broadway Costume Design), Kelly Baker (Additional Costume Coordination), Jose Santiago (Lighting Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Wig and Hair Design), Natalie A. Lynch (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director). SUNSET BOULEVARD is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer, Casting Director).

Photo Credit Michael Yeshion Photography





