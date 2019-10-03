Photo Flash: Alice Ripley Stars In SUNSET BOULEVARD At North Shore Music Theatre - Meet The Cast!
SUNSET BOULEVARD, which stars Alice Ripley as the fading Hollywood star, Norma Desmond, is on stage through Sunday, October 6, 2019.
SUNSET BOULEVARD is the magnificent tale of Norma Desmond, a faded silent-screen goddess living in her Sunset Boulevard mansion clinging to a fantasy that audiences still long for her, but in reality they hardly remember her. When an impoverished screenwriter Joe Gillis, stumbles into her reclusive domain she persuades him to help her work on her film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras again. Seduced by her and her luxurious lifestyle he agrees. Entrapped in a claustrophobic existence, his love for another woman leads him to try and break free of Norma's web, but with dramatic consequences.
Along with Alice Ripley, the cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD features Nicholas Rodriguez (as Joe Gillis), William Michals (as Max Von Mayerling), and Lizzie Klemperer (as Betty Schaefer), along with Kevin Massey (as Artie Green), Neal Mayer (as Cecil B. DeMille), and Robert Saoud (as Sheldrake).
The 26-member cast will also include Brittany Baratz, Kyle Braun, Michael Brennan, Ashley Chasteen, Bobby Conte, Christopher DeProphetis, Andrew Giordano, Victoria Huston-Elem, Eleni Kontos, Jesse Michels, Melissa Shevae Mitchell, Alfie Parker, Jr., Ellen Peterson, , Kelsey Schergen, Domenic Servidio, Cecilia Snow, Chris Stevens, Michael Yeshion, and Janelle Yull.
The creative team for SUNSET BOULEVARD includes Kevin P. Hill (Director and Choreographer), Milton Granger (Music Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Anthony Powell (Broadway Costume Design), Kelly Baker (Additional Costume Coordination), Jose Santiago (Lighting Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Wig and Hair Design), Natalie A. Lynch (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director). SUNSET BOULEVARD is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer, Casting Director).
Photo Credit Michael Yeshion Photography
Lizzie Kemperer
Bobby Conte
Janelle Yull
Eleni Kontos
Victoria Huston
Alfie Parker, Jr.
Cecilia Snow
Jesse Michels
Kyle Braun
Melissa Sheva Mitchell
Dominic Servido
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A phone-using theatregoer at tonight's performance of The Wrong Man at MCC Theater got an abrupt lesson in theatre etiquette courtesy of the musical's... (read more)
Signature Theatre Announces Casting And Creative Team For A CHORUS LINE
Signature Theatre announced today the full cast and creative team for A Chorus Line with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and book by... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a Graphic Novel in 2020
He has haunted Broadway for over three decades, and in 2020, his story will be adapted yet again. Titan Comics will release a fully authorized graphi... (read more)
Photo Flash: WEST SIDE STORY Film Wraps Production!
The Steven Spielberg-directed West Side Story film has officially wrapped production! Amblin, the production company behind the adaptation, shared pic... (read more)
Nominations Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Awards Worldwide, Presented by TodayTix!
Nominations are NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Awards worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! Regional productions, touring shows,... (read more)
Homeless Woman Filmed Singing Opera By LAPD, Emily Zamourka, Becomes Overnight Sensation
Last week, the LAPD caught Emily Zamourka on camera singing opera beautifully in a public transport station in Los Angeles. Now a viral sensation, Zam... (read more)