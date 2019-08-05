Photo Flash: Actors Connection Performing Arts Camp Returns With Stephen Bradbury, Jason Veasey, Kim Exum, Alena Watters And More Directed by Walid Chaya

Several Broadway Stars made guest appearances at Actors Connection's Performing Arts Camp last week with meet and greets plus autograph sessions - see photos below and for a video visit youtu.be/w2nNxlkcg-4.

Earlier in the week, stars Stephen Bradbury (HARRY POTTER On Broadway) and Jason Veasey (LION KING) spoke with the young performers about their journey to Broadway during a camp Q&A.

Then on the final day of camp, Broadway Star Kim Exum (BOOK OF MORMON) stopped by to speak with campers about the biz and even taught the young performers a dance combination.

This week, New York City's most popular on-camera program for Kids & Teens returns to the historic Film Center for the second session of camp. Ages 7-16 ready to break into the industry attend Actors Connection's Performing Arts Camp with 12 Casting Directors, Talent Agents and Broadway Stars in one jam-packed week.

Walid Chaya has directed the interactive program for the past six years and due to the success of the NY program, launched the camp in Los Angeles last summer. The camps always include a diverse panel of special industry guests and past participants have landed representation or auditions and bookings for major NY/LA productions.

This summer's line-up of special guests and instructors in New York City includes:

• Eve Battaglia, Oscar-Nominated Casting Director, Eve Battaglia Casting

• Jen Rudin, 2x Artios Award Winner & Casting Director, Jen Rudin Casting, and author of "Confessions of a Casting Director"

• Barry Shapiro, Casting Director, Herman & Lipson Casting

• Liz Ortiz, Casting Director/Producer, Casting Solutions

• Gayle Seay, Casting Director, Wojcik/Seay Casting

• Abrams Artists Agency

• DDO Talent Agency

• Zuri Model & Talent Agency

• SW Artists Talent Agency

• Denise Simon, Kids Acting Expert & Author of "Parenting in the Spotlight"

• Stephen Bradbury, Actor, "Harry Potter" On Broadway

• Jason Veasey, Actor, Broadway's "Lion King" and "Beautiful"

• Aléna Watters, Actress, Broadway's "The Cher Show"

• Kim Exum, Actress, Broadway's "Book of Mormon"

Director Walid Chaya said, "Our Kids & Teens leave camp with tangible tools and skillsets needed to work as an actor in film and television. They develop relationships with industry professionals in a safe and educational setting and have so much fun, they don't even realize they're learning!"

In addition to meeting and working with a dozen VIPs, the young performers leave camp with a scene professionally shot for their demo reel from Reproductions Video Services filmmakers Mike Cerisano and Tommy Walters, head by Repro President Tony Nation.

Participants also receive a new complimentary headshot during a one-on-one session with NY Photographer Maria Wilson. All of this is with thanks to the team of camp counselors/instructors: Jazelle Foster, Shoshana Canali, Bethany Kasper and Anthony Gusevich.

Kids & Teens graduate the program prepared for casting and representation, with many previous participants now signed with top-tier talent agencies and can be seen in film, TV and stage productions.

Actors Connection offers seasonal programs for Kids & Teens, including Pre-Pilot Season Weekend (early November), Pilot Season Weekend (February/March) and Performing Arts Summer Camp (July/August). Programs are also available for adults ages 18 and up, produced year-round by AC President Colleen Finnegan Kahl and company.

To learn more about Actors Connection Kids & Teens or register for an event, please visit actorsconnection.com/kids or call 212-776-4900.





