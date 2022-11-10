Photo: First Look at H.E.R. & Josh Groban in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION

Click Here for More on Beauty and the Beast Live

ABC has released a first look at HE.R. as Belle and Josh Groban as The Beast in their upcoming two-hour animated and live-action blended special celebrating 30 years of Beauty and the Beast.

The special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation's "Beauty and the Beast" and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new never-before-seen musical performances, brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story.

"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" airs THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+.

H.E.R. and Josh Groban lead an all-star cast full of award-winning and beloved actors and musicians, including Rita Moreno as the narrator, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Martin Short as Lumière, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, Leo Abelo Perry as Chip and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts.

Jon M. Chu will executive produce the special, with Hamish Hamilton set to direct, taking viewers on a memorable, magical journey through the classic enchanted tale.

Check out the new photo here: