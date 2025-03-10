Photo: First Look at Andrew Scott in VANYA Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tonight, Olivier Award winner Andrew Scott will begin performances in the Olivier Award-winning Vanya at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. This radical new adaptation of Chekhov’s masterwork is co-created with Mr. Scott, adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates. Get a first look at Scott in the production here!



Anton Chekhov’s timeless masterpiece has captivated audiences and influenced dramatists for more than 125 years, thanks to the emotional depth and subtle humor it brings to the exploration of unfulfilled dreams, existential yearning, and the complexities of human relationships. A trove of history’s greatest stage stars, including Laurence Olivier, Ian McKellen, and Peter O’Toole, have tackled its titular character. None of them played every role...until now.



Vanya stars Olivier Award-winning actor Andrew Scott, who is reprising his wildly acclaimed performance. Marianna Gailus serves as Scott’s understudy. Mr. Scott co-created this Olivier Award-winning production with adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates. In addition to Ms. Vize, the design team for Vanya includes lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Dan Balfour, video design by Jack Phelan, physicality by Michela Meazza, and costume design by Natalie Pryce. Vanya is Executive Produced by Wagner Johnson Productions.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes

