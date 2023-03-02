Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Exclusive: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Celebrates 100th Performance!

Check out backstage photos of the celebration!

Mar. 02, 2023  

A Beautiful Noise celebrated its 100th performance last night! Check out exclusive photos of the celebration below!

The cast is led by Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond - Then, Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond - Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Paul Colby, Tommy O'Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby Neil Diamond - Now), Jordan Dobson (ensemble), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Nick Fradiani (Alternate Neil Diamond - Then), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for Ellie Greenwich, Jaye Posner, Marcia, and Rose Diamond), Alex Hairston (ensemble), Makai Hernandez (swing), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), and MiMi Scardulla (ensemble).

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

Related Stories
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Releases Tickets Through January 2024 Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Releases Tickets Through January 2024
A new block of tickets are on sale now for A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical on Broadway. Tickets are now available through Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Wishes Neil Diamond a Happy Birthday Photo
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Wishes Neil Diamond a Happy Birthday
Watch footage of Will Swenson calling Neil Diamond via Facetime and the crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to him!
Debut of the Month: Nick Fradiani Talks A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Debut of the Month: Nick Fradiani Talks A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Read BroadwayWorld's latest Debut of the Month interview, featuring Nick Fradiani, who is currently making his Broadway debut as Alternate Neil Diamond – Then in A Beautiful Noise!
Neil Diamond Pens Letter About the Backstory of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Neil Diamond Pens Letter About the Backstory of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Earlier this month, music legend Neil Diamond made a very special appearance at the Broadhurst Theatre to celebrate opening night of a musical all about him! A Beautiful Noise just shared a very special message from Neil himself, in which he explains Check it out in full below:

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beautiful Noise I Am Tote

Beautiful Noise I Am Tote

Beautiful Noise Sweet Caroline Pin

Beautiful Noise Sweet Caroline Pin

Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler

Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler

A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Jean Jacket

A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Jean Jacket




More Hot Stories For You


Stage Musical CALVIN BERGER is Headed To The Big ScreenStage Musical CALVIN BERGER is Headed To The Big Screen
March 2, 2023

With a successful run currently happening on stage at The Colony Theatre in Los Angeles, the musical Calvin Berger is now on its way to the big screen. Producers have announced that Provost Entertainment and Independent Artist Entertainment have secured the film/television rights to the hit musical. 
Wake Up With BWW 3/2: DANCIN' Begins Previews, Casey Likes Joins BACK TO THE FUTURE, and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/2: DANCIN' Begins Previews, Casey Likes Joins BACK TO THE FUTURE, and More!
March 2, 2023

Top stories: Bob Fosse's Dancin' begins previews, Casey Likes joins Back to the Future as Marty McFly, and more!
Meet the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN', Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN', Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
March 2, 2023

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' officially begins previews tonight, March 2. The musical will open on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at The Music Box Theatre. Meet the cast of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' here!
Video: SWEENEY TODD's 26-Piece Orchestra Comes To Life! Get A First Look!Video: SWEENEY TODD's 26-Piece Orchestra Comes To Life! Get A First Look!
March 1, 2023

The Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford is on the way! Below, get a first peek at the show's astounding 26-piece orchestra conducted by Tony Award-winner Alex Lacamoire! See the video here!
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGERPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER
March 1, 2023

Get a first look inside rehearsals for the The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger!
