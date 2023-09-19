Photo: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIET

The current cast includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ Austin Scott as Romeo, Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ and more.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 4 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Elliot Page and Peppermint visited & Juliet on Broadway!

Check out a photo of them with the cast below!

With nine Tony Award nominations, & Juliet continues to play to sold-out crowds night after night at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd St).

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. 

The current cast includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ Austin Scott as Romeo, Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway’ (no, not that one–the wife of William Shakespeare), Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Melanie La Barrie as ‘Angelique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Kim Onah, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

& Juliet
Elliot Page and Peppermint with the cast of & JULIET




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Backstreet Boy AJ McLean Sings I Want It That Way at & JULIET Photo
Video: Backstreet Boy AJ McLean Sings 'I Want It That Way' at & JULIET

Watch AJ McLean and Betsy Wolfe sing the Backstreet Boys' hit 'I Want It That Way' Below!

2
& JULIET on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
& JULIET on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about & Juliet on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

3
Austin Scott Joins the Cast of & JULIET Next Month Photo
Austin Scott Joins the Cast of & JULIET Next Month

& Juliet has announced that Austin Scott will join the cast as ‘Shakespeare’ on Tuesday, August 8, replacing Tony Award-nominee Stark Sands, who will play his final performance on August 6.

4
& JULIETs MEGAN KANE Takes Over Our Instagram For The Tony Awards Photo
& JULIET's MEGAN KANE Takes Over Our Instagram For The Tony Awards

Tune in to our Instagram story today, Sunday June 11, as & Juliet's Megan Kane takes over to take you behind the scenes of her day at the 76th Annual Tony Awards. 

More Hot Stories For You

Photo: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIETPhoto: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIET
Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana & Andrea Martin to Perform at TDF Fall FundraiserLilli Cooper, Santino Fontana & Andrea Martin to Perform at TDF Fall Fundraiser
Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast 'Performs St. James Infirmary'Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast 'Performs St. James Infirmary'
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek PhotoSTRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek Photo

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You