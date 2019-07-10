Photo Coverage: Welcome to the MOULIN ROUGE! The Cast and Creatives Meet the Press!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now in previews on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre ahead of a July 25 opening night. The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there at the Hirschfeld to chat with stars Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and the rest of the cast and creative team!

Check out the photos below!

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine(Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artistes stepped out into the limelight.

Director Alex Timbers; cast members Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Robyn Hurder, Aaron Tveit, Ricky Rojas, and Sahr Ngaujah; choreographer Sonya Tayeh; book writer John Logan, and music supervisor Justin Levine