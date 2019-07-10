MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL
Photo Coverage: Welcome to the MOULIN ROUGE! The Cast and Creatives Meet the Press!

Jul. 10, 2019  

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now in previews on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre ahead of a July 25 opening night. The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there at the Hirschfeld to chat with stars Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and the rest of the cast and creative team!

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine(Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artistes stepped out into the limelight.

Carmen Pavlovic

Carmen Pavlovic

Carmen Pavlovic

Alex Timbers

Alex Timbers

Alex Timbers

Alex Timbers

Alex Timbers

Danny Burstein and Karen Olivio

Danny Burstein, Karen Olivio and Aaron Tveit

Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivio and Aaron Tveit

Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit

Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivio and Aaron Tveit

Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivio and Aaron Tveit

Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Robyn Hurder, Aaron Tveit, Ricky Rojas and Sahr Ngaujah

Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivio, Robyn Hurder, Aaron Tveit, Ricky Rojas and Sahr Nguajah

John Logan

Aaron Tveit

Karen Olivo

Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein and Robyn Hurder

Alex Timbers and Sonya Tayeh

Alex Timbers, Sonya Tayeh, Justin Levine and John Logan

Director Alex Timbers; cast members Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Robyn Hurder, Aaron Tveit, Ricky Rojas, and Sahr Ngaujah; choreographer Sonya Tayeh; book writer John Logan, and music supervisor Justin Levine

