Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Jun. 1, 2018  

Earlier today, acclaimed performer, multi-platinum-selling and five-time Grammy nominated recording artist, author, conductor, artistic director, and impresario Michael Feinstein and two-time Tony Award-winner Christine Ebersole (July 31-September 3); six time Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh (July 5-7); Kate Shindle and Abby Corrigan (June 6) all previewed their upcoming appearances at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Tovah Feldshuh

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Tovah Feldshuh

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Tovah Feldshuh

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Tovah Feldshuh

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Tovah Feldshuh

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Tovah Feldshuh

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Tovah Feldshuh

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Tovah Feldshuh

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Abby Corrigan, Kate Shindle

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Abby Corrigan

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Abby Corrigan, Kate Shindle

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Kate Shindle

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Kate Shindle

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Abby Corrigan, Kate Shindle

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Abby Corrigan, Kate Shindle

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Abby Corrigan, Kate Shindle

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Christine Ebersole, Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Christine Ebersole, Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Michael Feinstein, Christine Ebersole

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Michael Feinstein, Christine Ebersole

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Christine Ebersole

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Michael Feinstein, Christine Ebersole

Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Kate Shindle, Abby Corrigan, Michael Feinstein, Christine Ebersole, Tovah Feldshuh

