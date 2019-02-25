Photo Coverage: The York Theatre Company's LOLITA, MY LOVE Celebrates Opening Night

Feb. 25, 2019  

The York Theatre Company concludes its 25th Anniversary of its acclaimed Musicals in Mufti series celebrating the work of the legendary librettist and lyricist Alan Jay Lerner with the third show in the 2019 Winter series the NY premiere of the Lolita, My Love, with music by John Barry and book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, as edited by Erik Haagensen.

The show officially opened last night, February 24. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the celebration below!

Directed by Emily Maltby and with music direction by Deniz Cordell, the 13-member cast features George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Clare Quilty, Caitlin Cohn (The Secret Garden)as Dolores "Lolita" Haze, Robert Sella (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as Humbert Humbert, Thursday Farrar (Aida) as Dr. June Ray, and Jessica Tyler Wright (Sweeney Todd) as Charlotte Haze, with Becca Fox (Singin' in the Rain), Hanako Greensmith (Spring Awakening), Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland), Jay Aubrey Jones (Assassins), Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods), Max Meyers (Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), Mark Montague (A Very Brady Musical), and Analise Scarpaci (Matilda, The Musical).

Based on the 1955 novel Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov, the musical, which originally closed in Boston in 1971, closely follows the legendary novel: a college professor named Humbert Humbert becomes fascinated by and starts to seduce his landlady's young daughter, Dolores "Lolita" Haze. The fascination quickly turns into obsession, and soon a whirlwind race across the US begins. For this Mufti presentation, Erik Haagensen(Darling of the Day and The Day Before Spring in Mufti) has created a new script, edited together from Lerner's assorted drafts, each vastly different from the others. Haagensen said "now audiences will have a chance to hear Lolita on stage and decide for themselves what they think of this unquestionably daring musical that begins as a black comedy and ends in tragedy."

The York Theatre Company's acclaimed Musicals in Mufti series of musical theatre gems, performed in a simply-staged, book-in-hand concert format, are part of the Muftis' twenty-fifth historic year of presenting shows from the past that deserve a second look. Mufti means "in street clothes, without the trappings of a full production."

The limited engagement of Lolita, My Love plays 11 performances only, February 23 - March 3, 2019 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (619 Lexington Avenue, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).

James Morgan (Producing Artistic Director)

Analise Scarpaci

Analise Scarpaci

Mark Montague

Mark Montague

Kennedy Kanagawa

Kennedy Kanagawa

Hanako Greensmith

Hanako Greensmith

Jay Aubrey Jones

Jay Aubrey Jones

Max Meyers

Max Meyers

Victoria Huston-Elem

Victoria Houston-Elam

Becca Fox

Becca Fox

Thursday Farrar

Thursday Farrar

Thursday Farrar, Becca Fox, Analise Scarpaci, Victoria Huston-Elem and Hanako Greensmith

Jessica Tyler Wright, Thursday Farrar, Becca Fox, Analise Scarpaci, Victoria Huston-Elem and Hanako Greensmith

Jessica Tyler Wright

Jessica Tyler Wright

Jay Aubrey Jones, Kennedy Karagawa, Mark Montague and Max Meyers

Jay Aubrey Jones, Kennedy Karagawa, Mark Montague and Max Meyers

Kennedy Kanagawa and Victoria Huston-Elem

Kennedy Kanagawa and Victoria Huston-Elem

George Abud

George Abud

Beth Fowler and John Witham (Original Cast Member of Lolita, My Love)

Beth Fowler and John Witham

John Witham and Mark Montague

Caitlin Cohn

Caitlin Cohn

Robert Sella, John Witham and Caitlin Cohn

Robert Sella, John Witham and Caitlin Cohn

Robert Sella and Caitlin Cohn

Robert Sella and Caitlin Cohn

Erik Haagensen (Book Adaption), Robert Sella, Emily Maltby (Director), Caitlin Cohn and Deniz Cordell (Music Director)

Erik Haagensen (Book Adaption), Robert Sella, Emily Maltby (Director), Caitlin Cohn and Deniz Cordell (Music Director)

Erik Haagensen Robert Sella, Emily Maltby, John Witham, Caitlin Cohn and Deniz Cordell

James Morgan, Becca Fox, Thursday Farrar, Erik Haagensen, Analise Scarpaci, Emily Maltby, John Witham, Caitlin Cohn, Kennedy Kanagawa, Jay Aubrey Jones, Hanako Greensmith, Evans Haile,, Max Meyers, George Abud, Jessica Tyler Wright, Robert Sella, Mark Montague and Victoria Huston-Elem

Becca Fox, Thursday Farrar, Erik Haagensen, Analise Scarpaci, Emily Maltby, John Witham, Caitlin Cohn, Kennedy Kanagawa, Jay Aubrey Jones, Hanako Greensmith, Max Meyers, George Abud, Jessica Tyler Wright, Robert Sella, Mark Montague and Victoria Huston-Elem

Robert Sella, Analise Scarpaci and Michael Lavine

James Morgan and Robert Sella

Robert Sella

Jessica Tyler Wright and Caitlin Cohn

Deniz Cordell

Emily Maltby

Jay Aubrey Jones

Caitlin Cohn

Caitlin Cohn

