Photo Coverage: The Stars Arrive at the Steinberg Playwrights Awards

Steinberg Playwright Awards took place Monday, January 13, 2020.

The evening honored Jackie Sibblies Drury and Lauren Yee with 2019 Steinberg Playwright Awards. Featuring appearances by: Joshua Kahan Brody, Hannah Cabell, Elaine Davis, Francis Jue, Abraham Kim, Jennifer Lim, Jane Lui, Joe Ngo, Natalia Payne, Courtney Reed, Jed Resnick, Luke Robertson, Roslyn Ruff, Kaneza Schaal, Heather Alicia Simms, and Moses Villarama; along with the Steinberg Playwright Awards Advisory Committee members Oskar Eustis, Sarah Lunnie, Lynne Meadow, Hana Sharif, Molly Smith, Kent Thompson, and Les Waters, Board of Trustees Susan Frunzi, Carole Krumland, Jim Steinberg, Michael Steinberg, Seth Weingarten, and William Zabel. Additional notable attendees include Gracie Gardner, Montego Glover, Lily Houghton, Kate Rockwell, Bess Wohl, and more.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

The Steinberg Playwright Awards are presented biennially to playwrights in early and middle stages of their careers, who have distinctive and compelling voices, and whose current bodies of work exhibit exceptional talent and artistic excellence. The awards celebrate the accomplishments of some of the most gifted up-and-coming American playwrights and honor the promise they hold for the future of American theatre. Each recipient will receive a cash award of $50,000.

The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust was created by Harold Steinberg in 1986 in his name and the name of his late wife, Miriam. The Trust's primary mission is to support and promote the American theater as a vital part of our culture by nurturing American playwrights, encouraging the development and production of new American plays, and by providing significant support to theater companies across the country.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Garth Kravits



Carole Krumland and Ted Krumland



Joshua Kahan Brody



Lauren Yee (Honoree)



Montego Glover



Cat Miller and Mark Armstrong



Lucas Hnath



Mark Armstrong



Kent Thompson (Advisory Committee) and Kathleen McCall



William Zabel (Board of Trustees)



Jim Steinberg (Board of Trustees) and Lori Steinberg



James Gregory



Raja Feather Kelly



Moises Kaufman



Kaneza Schaal



Jackie Sibblies Drury (Honoree)



Elaine Davis



Jennifer Lim and Francis Jue



Jennifer Lim



Francis Jue



Abraham Kim, Moses Villarama, Courtney Reed, Chay Yew (Director of Cambodian Rock Band), Joe Ngo, and Jane Lui



Courtney Reed



Courtney Reed



Gracie Gardner



Raja Feather Kelly and Sarah Benson



Moses Villarama



Jane Lui



Neil Pepe



Hannah Cabell, Luke Robertson, Heather Alicia Simms, Roslyn Ruff, Natalia Payne and Jed Resnick



Natalia Payne



Matt MacNelly



Oskar Eustis (Advisory Committee)



David Henry Hwang