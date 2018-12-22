Photo Coverage: The New York Pops and Ashley Brown Perform Holiday Music in UNDER THE MISTLETOE Concert
The New York Pops celebrated the holidays with Under the Mistletoe, December 21 and 22 in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.
The orchestra, led by Music Director Steven Reineke, was joined by Ashley Brown (Broadway's original Mary Poppins, and Belle in the Broadway version of Disney's Beauty and the Beast) for a concert of classic and contemporary carols including "Deck the Halls," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Winter Wonderland", and "O Holy Night." Ashley and The New York Pops were also joined by Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA, who are featured on a Hanukkah Medley, as well as other seasonal favorites.
Additional concerts in The New York Pops' 2018-19 season include: Unforgettable on Friday, February 8 at 8:00 p.m. with Nikki Renée Daniels and Ryan Shaw; Movie Mixtape on Friday, March 15 at 8:00 p.m. with Mykal Kilgore, Storm Large, Ashley Park, and Ryan Silverman; and the orchestra's 36th Birthday Gala on Monday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. paying tribute to the music of Cyndi Lauper.
The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Under the dynamic leadership of Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music. The orchestra performs an annual subscription series and birthday gala at Carnegie Hall and a summer series at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY. The New York Pops is dedicated to lifelong learning and collaborates with public schools, community organizations, children's hospitals and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
STeven Reineke and The New York Pops
STeven Reineke, The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA
STeven Reineke and Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown, STeven Reineke, The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA
Judith Clurman and STeven Reineke
Judith Clurman, The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA
Santa Claus and his Elf Pecan Pie
STeven Reineke and James F. Saporito
Brenda Vaccaro and Jamie deRoy
June Freemanzon and STeven Reineke
STeven Reineke and Judith Clurman
STeven Reineke, Judith Clurman and members of Essential Voices USA-James Yuhas, Subiya Myboa, Jackie Berliant, Kelly Shoemaker, Whitnee Bomkamp, Liana Guberman, Mardie Cohen, Marie Tramontozzi, Taylor Martin, Corbin Born, Alonzo Johnson, Morgan Rucker, Michael Douris, Daniel Scher, Matthew Leonard, Tim Koch, Jeff Hammarlund
Thomas Schumacher and Ashley Brown
