Photo Coverage: The New York Pops and Ashley Brown Perform Holiday Music in UNDER THE MISTLETOE Concert

The New York Pops celebrated the holidays with Under the Mistletoe, December 21 and 22 in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The orchestra, led by Music Director Steven Reineke, was joined by Ashley Brown (Broadway's original Mary Poppins, and Belle in the Broadway version of Disney's Beauty and the Beast) for a concert of classic and contemporary carols including "Deck the Halls," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Winter Wonderland", and "O Holy Night." Ashley and The New York Pops were also joined by Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA, who are featured on a Hanukkah Medley, as well as other seasonal favorites.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Additional concerts in The New York Pops' 2018-19 season include: Unforgettable on Friday, February 8 at 8:00 p.m. with Nikki Renée Daniels and Ryan Shaw; Movie Mixtape on Friday, March 15 at 8:00 p.m. with Mykal Kilgore, Storm Large, Ashley Park, and Ryan Silverman; and the orchestra's 36th Birthday Gala on Monday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. paying tribute to the music of Cyndi Lauper.

The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Under the dynamic leadership of Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music. The orchestra performs an annual subscription series and birthday gala at Carnegie Hall and a summer series at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY. The New York Pops is dedicated to lifelong learning and collaborates with public schools, community organizations, children's hospitals and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



STeven Reineke



STeven Reineke and The New York Pops



STeven Reineke, The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA



STeven Reineke, The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA



STeven Reineke



Ashley Brown



Ashley Brown



Ashley Brown



STeven Reineke and Ashley Brown



Ashley Brown and Ashley Brown



Ashley Brown



Ashley Brown



Ashley Brown and STeven Reineke



Ashley Brown and Ashley Brown



Ashley Brown and STeven Reineke



Ashley Brown, STeven Reineke, The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA



Ashley Brown



Ashley Brown



STeven Reineke and Ashley Brown



Judith Clurman



Judith Clurman and STeven Reineke



Judith Clurman, The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA



Judith Clurman, The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA



Judith Clurman



Ashley Brown



Santa Claus and his Elf Pecan Pie



Santa Claus



Ashley Brown and Santa Claus



Ashley Brown, Santa Claus and STeven Reineke



STeven Reineke and James F. Saporito



Ashley Brown



Ashley Brown and STeven Reineke



Ashley Brown



Pecan Pie, Santa Claus, STeven Reineke, Ashley Brown and Judith Clurman



Pecan Pie and Santa Claus



Santa Claus and Ashley Brown



Brenda Vaccaro and Jamie deRoy



Brenda Vaccaro and Jamie deRoy



Brenda Vaccaro



June Freemanzon and STeven Reineke



STeven Reineke and Judith Clurman



STeven Reineke, Judith Clurman and members of Essential Voices USA-James Yuhas, Subiya Myboa, Jackie Berliant, Kelly Shoemaker, Whitnee Bomkamp, Liana Guberman, Mardie Cohen, Marie Tramontozzi, Taylor Martin, Corbin Born, Alonzo Johnson, Morgan Rucker, Michael Douris, Daniel Scher, Matthew Leonard, Tim Koch, Jeff Hammarlund



Ashley Brown



Ashley Brown



Ashley Brown



Ashley Brown



Ashley Brown and STeven Reineke



Ashley Brown and STeven Reineke



STeven Reineke, Ashley Brown, Santa Claus and Judith Clurman



STeven Reineke, Ashley Brown, Santa Claus and Judith Clurman



STeven Reineke, Ashley Brown, Santa Claus, Judith Clurman and Pecan Pie



Thomas Schumacher and Ashley Brown



STeven Reineke, Ashley Brown and Thomas Schumacher



STeven Reineke, Ashley Brown and Thomas Schumacher



Pecan Pie and Santa Claus