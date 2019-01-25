Photo Coverage: The Cast of TRUE WEST Takes Their Opening Night Bows

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's Tony & Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama True West, directed by James Macdonald(The Children), opened last night at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street), for a limited engagement through March 17, 2019.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can view photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

True West stars Ethan Hawke as "Lee" and Paul Dano as "Austin." The cast also includes Marylouise Burke as "Mom" and Gary Wilmes as "Saul Kimmer."

Opposites attack in Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about two brothers with more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin (Dano) and lowlife Lee (Hawke) wrestle with big issues-and each other. Order vs. chaos. Art vs. commerce. Typewriter vs. toaster...Shepard's rip-roaring classic returns to Broadway, gleefully detonating our misguided myths of family, identity and the American Dream.

