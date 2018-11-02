TORCH SONG
Photo Coverage: The Cast of TORCH SONG Takes Opening Night Bows

Nov. 2, 2018  

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song opened last night, Thursday, November 1 at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Directed by Tony Award® nominee Moisés Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song stars the entire cast from the critically adored Second Stage production: Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie, Tony and Academy Award® winner Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Michael Hsu Rosen, and Jack DiFalco.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

The limited engagement of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song is playing at the Hayes, the same Broadway stage where the Tony Award-winning premiere forever changed the face of popular entertainment and ushered in a new era of American understanding of love and family.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee

Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja

Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja

Mercedes Ruehl and Michael Urie

Ward Horton and Jack DiFalco

Mercedes Ruehl

Michaek Urie

Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja

Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja

Ward Horton

Mercedes Ruehl, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco

Jack DiFalco

Roxanna Hope Radja

Michael Hsu Rosen

Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco

Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Harvey Fierstein and Roxanna Hope Radja

Mercedes Ruehl and Harvey Fierstein

Michael Hsu Rosen, Harvey Fierstein, Mercedes Ruehl, Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja

Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie, Harvey Fierstein, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja

Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie, Harvey Fierstein, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja

Harvey Fierstein with the cast

Moises Kaufman

Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja

Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja

Moises Kaufman

Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja

Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja

Michael Hsu Rosen and Mercedes Ruehl

Mercedes Ruehl

Michael Hsu Rosen and Mercedes Ruehl

Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie and Ward Horton

Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie and Ward Horton

Richie Jackson

Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Richard Jackson, Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Roxanna Hope Radja and Richie Jackson

Harvey Fierstein and Richie Jackson with cast

Harvey Fierstein and Richie Jackson

Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Richie Jackson, Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja

Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Richie Jackson, Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja

Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Richie Jackson, Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja

Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie and Harvey Fierstein

Richie Jackson, Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie and Harvey Fierstein

Richie Jackson, Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie and Harvey Fierstein

Michael Urie and Harvey Fierstein

Theatre Marquee

