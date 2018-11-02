Photo Coverage: The Cast of TORCH SONG Takes Opening Night Bows

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song opened last night, Thursday, November 1 at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Directed by Tony Award® nominee Moisés Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song stars the entire cast from the critically adored Second Stage production: Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie, Tony and Academy Award® winner Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Michael Hsu Rosen, and Jack DiFalco.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

The limited engagement of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song is playing at the Hayes, the same Broadway stage where the Tony Award-winning premiere forever changed the face of popular entertainment and ushered in a new era of American understanding of love and family.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee



Theatre Marquee



Theatre Marquee



Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja



Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja



Mercedes Ruehl and Michael Urie



Ward Horton and Jack DiFalco



Mercedes Ruehl



Michaek Urie



Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja



Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja



Ward Horton



Mercedes Ruehl, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco



Jack DiFalco



Roxanna Hope Radja



Michael Hsu Rosen



Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco



Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Harvey Fierstein and Roxanna Hope Radja



Mercedes Ruehl and Harvey Fierstein



Michael Hsu Rosen, Harvey Fierstein, Mercedes Ruehl, Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja



Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie, Harvey Fierstein, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja



Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie, Harvey Fierstein, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja



Harvey Fierstein with the cast



Moises Kaufman



Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja



Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja



Moises Kaufman



Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja



Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja



Michael Hsu Rosen and Mercedes Ruehl



Mercedes Ruehl



Michael Hsu Rosen and Mercedes Ruehl



Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie and Ward Horton



Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie and Ward Horton



Richie Jackson



Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Richard Jackson, Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Roxanna Hope Radja and Richie Jackson



Harvey Fierstein and Richie Jackson with cast



Harvey Fierstein and Richie Jackson



Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Richie Jackson, Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja



Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Richie Jackson, Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja



Michael Hsu Rosen, Mercedes Ruehl, Richie Jackson, Moises Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco and Roxanna Hope Radja



Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie and Harvey Fierstein



Richie Jackson, Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie and Harvey Fierstein



Richie Jackson, Moises Kaufman, Michael Urie and Harvey Fierstein



Michael Urie and Harvey Fierstein



Theatre Marquee