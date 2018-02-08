Photo Coverage: THE LION KING First International Tour Meets The Press

Click Here for More Articles on THE LION KING

Manila, Philippines--Now in the thick of rehearsals, Disney's "The Lion King's" 25th global production and its first international tour since the original Broadway production opened 20 years ago, met with the members of the press yesterday, February 8, at the Star Theater, CCP Complex.

Next month, the show's global cast and crew--over 45 talents are from South Africa--are expected to transfer to the Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City, where this milestone production will kick off on March 18.

Billed as "The World's #1 Musical," this international touring production of "The Lion King," made possible by Australia-based producing company Michael Cassel Group, in association with Disney Theatrical Productions, will also have additional performances in Singapore (June 2018), South Korea (October 2018), Taiwan (2019), and South Africa.

"The Lion King" enjoys a worldwide box-office gross of more than $8.1 billion, which exceeds that of any hit Hollywood film or Broadway show.

Besides the international touring production, "The Lion King" also currently plays on Broadway, in London's West End, Japan, The Netherlands, and Spain.

In attendance at the press event were Michael Cassel, co-producer; Anthony Lyn, associate director; Marey Griffith, associate movement director; David Kreppel, associate musical supervisor, Calvyn Grandling, the actor who plays Simba; Noxolo Dlamini, Nala; Antony Lawrence, Scar; Mthokozisi Emkay Khanyile, Mufasa; Ntsepa Pitjeng, Rafiki; Rowena Hume, associate hair and makeup designer; Mike Grimm, assistant mask and puppet designer; Doc Zorthian, production supervisor, and Felipe Gamba, Disney Theatrical Group director of international strategy.

"The Lion King" won six 1998 Tony Awards®: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. It has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy® for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year, and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Its score features Elton John and Tim Rice's music from "The Lion King" animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer, and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina , and Hans Zimmer.

Buy tickets (P1,900-P7,250) at TicketWorld.com.ph.

Photos: John Angelo Sergio

Noxolo Dlamini, Calvyn Grandling

Noxolo Dlamini, Calvyn Grandling

