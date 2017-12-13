Photo Coverage: THE CHILDREN Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!

THE CHILDREN
Dec. 13, 2017  

Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of The Royal Court Theatre's production of The Children, the new play by Olivier Award winner Lucy Kirkwood (Chimerica), directed by James MacDonald (Top Girls at MTC), opened just last night, December 12, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The production stars acclaimed London cast members BAFTA Award winner Francesca Annis (BBC's "Cranford"), Olivier Award nominee Ron Cook (Juno and the Paycock at The Donmar), and Olivier Award winner Deborah Findlay(The National Theatre's Stanley).

Direct from an acclaimed run in London, the powerful Royal Court Theatreproduction of Lucy Kirkwood's astonishing new play will make its American debut at MTC with the heralded original cast. In a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a very quiet life. Outside, the world is in utter chaos following a devastating series of events. When an old friend turns up at their door, they're shocked to discover the real reason for her visit.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Becky Ann Baker, Dylan Baker

Lynne Meadow

Moritz von Stuelpnagel

Moritz von Stuelpnagel

Joshua Boone

Joshua Boone

Jamie deRoy, David Zippel

Michael Nathanson

Michael Nathanson

Tony Marion, Nathan Johnson, John Vermeer, Scott Pask

Andrew Syglowski, Martyna Majok

Abe Koogler

Abe Koogler

Ron Cook, Francesca Annis, Deborah Findlay

Ron Cook, Francesca Annis, Deborah Findlay

Ron Cook, Francesca Annis, Deborah Findlay

Ron Cook, Francesca Annis, Deborah Findlay

Ron Cook, Francesca Annis, Deborah Findlay

Ron Cook, Francesca Annis, Deborah Findlay

Lucy Kirkwood

Lucy Kirkwood

Barry Grove, Lynne Meadow, Lucy Kirkwood, AnDrew Martin Webber

Lynne Meadow, Lucy Kirkwood

Francesca Annis, Ron Cook, Deborah Findlay

Francesca Annis, Ron Cook, Deborah Findlay

Francesca Annis, Ron Cook, Lucy Kirkwood, Deborah Findlay

