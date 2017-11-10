Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!

The critically acclaimed new Broadway musical THE BAND'S VISIT opened officially just last night, November 9, 2017, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the curtain call and after party festivities below!

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

THE BAND'S VISIT features music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Drama Desk, Lortel, Joe A. Callaway and Obie Award winner David Cromer.

The Broadway company of THE BAND'S VISIT includes Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Madison Micucci and James Rana. Musicians include Andrea Grody, Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and David Garo Yellin.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT



The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT



The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT



The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT



Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk



The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT



The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT



David Yazbek, David Cromer, Itamar Moses, Patrick McCollum



David Yazbek, David Cromer, Itamar Moses, Patrick McCollum



The cast and creative team of THE BAND'S VISIT



David Cromer, Itamar Moses



Patrick McCollum



Garo Yellin



Ahmad Maksoud



Pomme Koch



Andrew Polk



Andrew Polk



George Abud



George Abud



Tony Shalhoub



Tony Shalhoub



Madison Micucci



James Rana



Alok Tewari



Alok Tewari



Sharone Sayegh



Sharone Sayegh



Rachel Prather



Rachel Prather



Rachel Prather, Sharone Sayegh



Bill Army, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Jonathan Raviv



Bill Army



Bill Army



Etai Benson



Etai Benson



Jonathan Raviv



Jonathan Raviv



Adam Kantor



Adam Kantor



Ari'el Stachel



Ari'el Stachel



John Cariani



John Cariani



Kristen Sieh



Kristen Sieh



John Cariani, Kristen Sieh



David Cromer, Katrina Lenk



Katrina Lenk



Katrina Lenk



Jonathan Raviv, Etai Benson, Ari'el Stachel



Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub



Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub