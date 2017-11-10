THE BAND'S VISIT
Click Here for More Articles on THE BAND'S VISIT

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!

Nov. 10, 2017  

The critically acclaimed new Broadway musical THE BAND'S VISIT opened officially just last night, November 9, 2017, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the curtain call and after party festivities below!

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

THE BAND'S VISIT features music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Drama Desk, Lortel, Joe A. Callaway and Obie Award winner David Cromer.

The Broadway company of THE BAND'S VISIT includes Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Madison Micucci and James Rana. Musicians include Andrea Grody, Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and David Garo Yellin.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
David Yazbek, David Cromer, Itamar Moses, Patrick McCollum

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
David Yazbek, David Cromer, Itamar Moses, Patrick McCollum

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
The cast and creative team of THE BAND'S VISIT

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
David Cromer, Itamar Moses

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Patrick McCollum

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Garo Yellin

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Ahmad Maksoud

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Pomme Koch

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Andrew Polk

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Andrew Polk

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
George Abud

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
George Abud

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Tony Shalhoub

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Tony Shalhoub

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Madison Micucci

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
James Rana

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Alok Tewari

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Alok Tewari

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Sharone Sayegh

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Sharone Sayegh

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Rachel Prather

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Rachel Prather

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Rachel Prather, Sharone Sayegh

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Bill Army, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Jonathan Raviv

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Bill Army

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Bill Army

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Etai Benson

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Etai Benson

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jonathan Raviv

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jonathan Raviv

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Adam Kantor

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Adam Kantor

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Ari'el Stachel

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Ari'el Stachel

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
John Cariani

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
John Cariani

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Kristen Sieh

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Kristen Sieh

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
John Cariani, Kristen Sieh

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
David Cromer, Katrina Lenk

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Katrina Lenk

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Katrina Lenk

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Jonathan Raviv, Etai Benson, Ari'el Stachel

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
  • Photo Coverage: The Circle of Life Continues as Cast Celebrates 20 Years of THE LION KING!
  • Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
  • Photo Coverage: Time's Up! On the Red Carpet for THE 24 HOUR PLAYS
  • Photo Coverage: HELLO, DOLLY! Cast Dresses Up for Bette Midler's Hulaween!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com