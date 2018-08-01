Photo Coverage: Supergirl Comes to Sardi's! Melissa Benoist Receives Her Portrait

Super Girl comes to Sardi's! Melissa Benoist recently received her portrait at the famed restaurant and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!

Benoist currently plays Carole King in Beautiful The Carole King Musical on Broadway. She begen performances on June 7 and will play a limited run through August 4th, 2018.

With a book by Tony® and Academy® Award-nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is in its 5th smash year at the Stephen SondheimTheatre on Broadway. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Ghostlight Records), the 2015 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl. In addition to the hit Broadway production, which has broken all box office records and recently became the highest grossing show in the history of the Sondheim Theatre, Beautifullaunched its first US National Tour in September 2015, and is also currently playing internationally, with productions in Japan, Australia and touring the UK. An Award-winning production recently closed in London's West End.

Benoist stars in the title role in the CW series "Supergirl", from DC Entertainment and producer Greg Berlanti. She also recently starred in the six-part event series "Waco", based on the true story of the 51-day standoff in Waco, Texas. Born and raised in Colorado, Benoist made her film debut just one year after graduating high school. She emerged on the screen as "Laurel" in the 2008 drama Tennessee alongside Mariah Carey, Adam Rothenberg and Ethan Peck. While working the musical theatre circuit in New York City, catapulted into the spotlight with her starring role as 'Marley Rose' on seasons four and five on Fox's hit show "Glee". Her character, colloquially dubbed "The New Rachel" in the premiere episode of season four, rode the waves of success from Lea Michele's character 'Rachel Berry', yet was quick to hear her own acclaim as the beloved new addition to the show. She has graced TV audiences on a multitude of shows including "Homeland" and "The Good Wife" and co-starred in the critically acclaimed feature films, the Academy-Award nominated Whiplash as well as Patriot's Day.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

