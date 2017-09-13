Photo Coverage: SCHOOL OF ROCK Touring Company Meets The Press
School of Rock The Musical launches its First National Tour in Rochester, NY, at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre on September 30, 2017. With a team that includes Laurence Connor (Director), Rob Colletti (Dewy), Lexie Dorsett Sharp (Rosalie), Theodora Silverman (Katie), Phoenix Schuman (Zack), John Michael Pitera (Billy) and Ava Briglia (Summer), the company of the tour met the press this week in preparation to rock out on the road. See photos from the event below!
School of Rock The Musical is a New York Times Critics' Pick and "AN INSPIRING JOLT OF ENERGY, JOY AND MAD SKILLZ!" (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.
This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater's first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Vanity Fair raves, "FISTS OF ALL AGES SHALL BE PUMPING!"
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Set of School of Rock
School of Rock Set
JoAnn M. Hunter (Choreographer)
Gianna Harris
Laurence Connor and Rob Colletti
Rob Colletti and Phoenix Schuman
Theodora Silverman and Rob Colletti
Rob Colletti and Theo Mitchell-Penner
Chloe Anne Garcia and Rob Colletti
Theodora Silverman, Theodora Silverman and Phoenix Schuman
The Students of School of Rock-Aiden Niklas Villa, Alex Louis, Ava Briglia, Bella Fraker, Carson Hodges, Chloe Anne Garcia, Gabriella Uhl, Gianna Harris, Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton, John Michael Pitera, Olivia Bucknor, Phoenix Schuman, Rayna Farr, Theo Mitchell-Penner, Theodora Silverman and Tommy Regan
Rob Colette with The Students of School of Rock-Aiden Niklas Villa, Alex Louis, Ava Briglia, Bella Fraker, Carson Hodges, Chloe Anne Garcia, Gabriella Uhl, Gianna Harris, Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton, John Michael Pitera, Olivia Bucknor, Phoenix Schuman, Rayna Farr, Theo Mitchell-Penner, Theodora Silverman and Tommy Regan
The Students of School of Rock-Aiden Niklas Villa, Alex Louis, Ava Briglia, Bella Fraker, Carson Hodges, Chloe Anne Garcia, Gabriella Uhl, Gianna Harris, Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton, John Michael Pitera, Olivia Bucknor, Phoenix Schuman, Rayna Farr, Theo Mitchell-Penner, Theodora Silverman and Tommy Regan
Rob Colette with The Students of School of Rock-Aiden Niklas Villa, Alex Louis, Ava Briglia, Bella Fraker, Carson Hodges, Chloe Anne Garcia, Gabriella Uhl, Gianna Harris, Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton, John Michael Pitera, Olivia Bucknor, Phoenix Schuman, Rayna Farr, Theo Mitchell-Penner, Theodora Silverman and Tommy Regan
Rob Colletti and Lexie Dorsett Sharp
Lexie Dorsett Sharp
Lexie Dorsett Sharp
Lexie Dorsett Sharp
Olivia Bucknor, Gianna Harris and Chloe Anne Garcia
Chloe Anne Garcia
Tommy Regan
Olivia Bucknor, Gianna Harris and Chloe Anne Garcia
Gianna Harris and Rob Colletti
Phoenix Schuman and Rob Colletti
Rob Colletti, Lexie Dorsett Sharp with The Students of School of Rock-Aiden Niklas Villa, Alex Louis, Ava Briglia, Bella Fraker, Carson Hodges, Chloe Anne Garcia, Gabriella Uhl, Gianna Harris, Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton, John Michael Pitera, Olivia Bucknor, Phoenix Schuman, Rayna Farr, Theo Mitchell-Penner, Theodora Silverman and Tommy Regan
Theodora Silverman, Ava Briglia, John Michael Pitera and Phoenix Schuman
Lexie Dorsett Sharp
Lexie Dorsett Sharp
Laurence Connor
Theo Mitchell-Penner, Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton and Gianna Harris