Photo Coverage: SCHOOL OF ROCK Touring Company Meets The Press

Sep. 13, 2017  

School of Rock The Musical launches its First National Tour in Rochester, NY, at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre on September 30, 2017. With a team that includes Laurence Connor (Director), Rob Colletti (Dewy), Lexie Dorsett Sharp (Rosalie), Theodora Silverman (Katie), Phoenix Schuman (Zack), John Michael Pitera (Billy) and Ava Briglia (Summer), the company of the tour met the press this week in preparation to rock out on the road. See photos from the event below!

School of Rock The Musical is a New York Times Critics' Pick and "AN INSPIRING JOLT OF ENERGY, JOY AND MAD SKILLZ!" (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater's first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Vanity Fair raves, "FISTS OF ALL AGES SHALL BE PUMPING!"

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Set of School of Rock
Set of School of Rock

School of Rock Set
School of Rock Set

JoAnn M. Hunter (Choreographer)
JoAnn M. Hunter (Choreographer)

Rob Colletti
Rob Colletti

Gianna Harris
Gianna Harris

Theodora Silverman
Theodora Silverman

Laurence Connor and Rob Colletti
Laurence Connor and Rob Colletti

Rob Colletti and Phoenix Schuman
Rob Colletti and Phoenix Schuman

Theodora Silverman and Rob Colletti
Theodora Silverman and Rob Colletti

Theodora Silverman
Theodora Silverman

Rob Colletti and Theo Mitchell-Penner
Rob Colletti and Theo Mitchell-Penner

Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton
Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton

Chloe Anne Garcia and Rob Colletti
Chloe Anne Garcia and Rob Colletti

Rob Colletti and Ava Briglia
Rob Colletti and Ava Briglia

Theodora Silverman, Theodora Silverman and Phoenix Schuman
Theodora Silverman, Theodora Silverman and Phoenix Schuman

Theodora Silverman
Theodora Silverman

Photo Coverage: SCHOOL OF ROCK Touring Company Meets The Press
The Students of School of Rock-Aiden Niklas Villa, Alex Louis, Ava Briglia, Bella Fraker, Carson Hodges, Chloe Anne Garcia, Gabriella Uhl, Gianna Harris, Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton, John Michael Pitera, Olivia Bucknor, Phoenix Schuman, Rayna Farr, Theo Mitchell-Penner, Theodora Silverman and Tommy Regan

Photo Coverage: SCHOOL OF ROCK Touring Company Meets The Press
Rob Colette with The Students of School of Rock-Aiden Niklas Villa, Alex Louis, Ava Briglia, Bella Fraker, Carson Hodges, Chloe Anne Garcia, Gabriella Uhl, Gianna Harris, Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton, John Michael Pitera, Olivia Bucknor, Phoenix Schuman, Rayna Farr, Theo Mitchell-Penner, Theodora Silverman and Tommy Regan

Photo Coverage: SCHOOL OF ROCK Touring Company Meets The Press
The Students of School of Rock-Aiden Niklas Villa, Alex Louis, Ava Briglia, Bella Fraker, Carson Hodges, Chloe Anne Garcia, Gabriella Uhl, Gianna Harris, Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton, John Michael Pitera, Olivia Bucknor, Phoenix Schuman, Rayna Farr, Theo Mitchell-Penner, Theodora Silverman and Tommy Regan

Photo Coverage: SCHOOL OF ROCK Touring Company Meets The Press
Rob Colette with The Students of School of Rock-Aiden Niklas Villa, Alex Louis, Ava Briglia, Bella Fraker, Carson Hodges, Chloe Anne Garcia, Gabriella Uhl, Gianna Harris, Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton, John Michael Pitera, Olivia Bucknor, Phoenix Schuman, Rayna Farr, Theo Mitchell-Penner, Theodora Silverman and Tommy Regan

Rob Colletti and Lexie Dorsett Sharp
Rob Colletti and Lexie Dorsett Sharp

Rob Colletti
Rob Colletti

Lexie Dorsett Sharp
Lexie Dorsett Sharp

Lexie Dorsett Sharp
Lexie Dorsett Sharp

Lexie Dorsett Sharp
Lexie Dorsett Sharp

Olivia Bucknor, Gianna Harris and Chloe Anne Garcia
Olivia Bucknor, Gianna Harris and Chloe Anne Garcia

Chloe Anne Garcia
Chloe Anne Garcia

Tommy Regan
Tommy Regan

John Michael Pitera
John Michael Pitera

Olivia Bucknor, Gianna Harris and Chloe Anne Garcia
Olivia Bucknor, Gianna Harris and Chloe Anne Garcia

Gianna Harris and Rob Colletti
Gianna Harris and Rob Colletti

Theo Mitchell-Penner
Theo Mitchell-Penner

Phoenix Schuman and Rob Colletti
Phoenix Schuman and Rob Colletti

Phoenix Schuman
Phoenix Schuman

Photo Coverage: SCHOOL OF ROCK Touring Company Meets The Press
Rob Colletti, Lexie Dorsett Sharp with The Students of School of Rock-Aiden Niklas Villa, Alex Louis, Ava Briglia, Bella Fraker, Carson Hodges, Chloe Anne Garcia, Gabriella Uhl, Gianna Harris, Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton, John Michael Pitera, Olivia Bucknor, Phoenix Schuman, Rayna Farr, Theo Mitchell-Penner, Theodora Silverman and Tommy Regan

Theodora Silverman, Ava Briglia, John Michael Pitera and Phoenix Schuman
Theodora Silverman, Ava Briglia, John Michael Pitera and Phoenix Schuman

Lexie Dorsett Sharp
Lexie Dorsett Sharp

Lexie Dorsett Sharp
Lexie Dorsett Sharp

Laurence Connor
Laurence Connor

JoAnn M. Hunter
JoAnn M. Hunter

Theo Mitchell-Penner, Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton and Gianna Harris
Theo Mitchell-Penner, Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton and Gianna Harris

Rob Colletti
Rob Colletti

Rob Colletti
Rob Colletti

