Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy

May. 23, 2019  

Multiple Tony Award-nominated Broadway producer Tom Kirdahy was presented The Commercial Theater Institute's Robert Whitehead Award for "Outstanding Achievement In Commercial Theater Producing" at a reception at Sardi's on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

The award is inspired by the five-decade-long career of Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Robert Whitehead, who died in 2002. The Commercial Theater Institute (CTI) is the nation's only formal program that professionally trains commercial theatre producers. The award honors a graduate of CTI for Outstanding Achievement in Commercial Theater Producing.

Tom Kirdahy is currently producing Anastasia and the upcoming productions of Hadestown and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune on Broadway. In 2018 he produced The Jungle and The Inheritance in the West End. In 2017, Kirdahy produced Edward Albee's The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? in the West End. He was the lead producer of the 2015 Broadway hit It's Only a Play starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, and the Tony Award nominated Kander and Ebb musical The Visit starring Chita Rivera. Off-Broadway he produced the NY Times Critic's PickWhite Rabbit Red Rabbit. Additional Tony nominations: Mothers and Sons, After Midnight, Ragtime and Master Class. He is a founding director of Berwin Lee London New York Playwrights, Inc.

As an attorney, Kirdahy spent nearly two decades providing free legal services to people living with HIV/AIDS and served for many years on the Executive Committee of the NYC LGBT Center. He currently serves as the Chairperson of the Broadway League Government Relations Committee. Upcoming Projects: The White Chip andHood.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
The Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony honoring Tom Kirdahy at Sardi's on 5/22/2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
The Robert Whitehead Award

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Tom Kirdahy and Michael Shannon

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Nick Scandalios and Charlotte St. Martin

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Tom Kirdahy and Stephen Daldry

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Tom Kirdahy and Rachel Clavkin

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Matthew Lopez

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Rachel Clavkin, Tom Kirdahy and Matthew Lopez

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Michael Shannon

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Michael Shannon and Tom Kirdahy

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Charlotte St. Martin and Victoria Bailey

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Victoria Bailey

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Rachel Chavkin

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Matthew Lopez

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Tom Kirdahy

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Tom Kirdahy

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Tom Kirdahy

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Tom Kirdahy

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Matthew Lopez, Rachel Chavkin, Victoria Bailey, Tom Kirdahy, Tom Viertel and Charlotte St. Martin

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Arin Arbus and Terrence McNally

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Tom Kirdahy and Matthew Lopez

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Terrence McNally, Tom Kirdahy and Matthew Lopez

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Tom Kirdahy with his mom

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Terrence McNally and Tom Kirdahy

Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
Terrence McNally and Tom Kirdahy



Related Articles


11 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: OKLAHOMA! or KISS ME, KATE for Best Revival...

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy
  • Photo Flashback: Tony Nominee Adam Driver in 2009!
  • Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
  • Photo Coverage: Pasek & Paul, and More Attend Dramatists Guild Foundation's Evening of Philanthropy, Legacy, and Music
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway's Best Attend the 85th Annual Drama League Awards

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup