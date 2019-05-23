Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy

Multiple Tony Award-nominated Broadway producer Tom Kirdahy was presented The Commercial Theater Institute's Robert Whitehead Award for "Outstanding Achievement In Commercial Theater Producing" at a reception at Sardi's on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

The award is inspired by the five-decade-long career of Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Robert Whitehead, who died in 2002. The Commercial Theater Institute (CTI) is the nation's only formal program that professionally trains commercial theatre producers. The award honors a graduate of CTI for Outstanding Achievement in Commercial Theater Producing.

Tom Kirdahy is currently producing Anastasia and the upcoming productions of Hadestown and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune on Broadway. In 2018 he produced The Jungle and The Inheritance in the West End. In 2017, Kirdahy produced Edward Albee's The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? in the West End. He was the lead producer of the 2015 Broadway hit It's Only a Play starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, and the Tony Award nominated Kander and Ebb musical The Visit starring Chita Rivera. Off-Broadway he produced the NY Times Critic's PickWhite Rabbit Red Rabbit. Additional Tony nominations: Mothers and Sons, After Midnight, Ragtime and Master Class. He is a founding director of Berwin Lee London New York Playwrights, Inc.

As an attorney, Kirdahy spent nearly two decades providing free legal services to people living with HIV/AIDS and served for many years on the Executive Committee of the NYC LGBT Center. He currently serves as the Chairperson of the Broadway League Government Relations Committee. Upcoming Projects: The White Chip andHood.

