Photo Coverage: Raul Esparza 'Bares His Soul' at the Sheen Center

Raul Esparza recently took part in the Broadway Bares Soul series at the Sheen Center.

Broadway stars bare their souls, literally, in these 90 minute interviews featuring revealing talk about their formative influences, their life trajectories, and how their careers have been shaped by their spiritual and social/political worldview. Guests will also be invited to perform two or three songs of their choice as part of the evening. The interviews will be conducted by Edward L. Beck, C.P., priest, author, playwright and CNN Faith and Religion commentator.

Raúl Esparza is currently known for his role ADA Rafael Barba on Law & Order: SVU but theater mavens know him for his award-winning performances in Broadway musicals such as Company, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Taboo, The Rocky Horror Show, Cabaret and plays including Arcadia, Speed-the-Plow, and The Homecoming. You can catch Raul as Freddie Trumper in the upcoming production of Chess at the Kennedy Center! Check here for more information.

Erin Ortman (Director) currently serves as The Curator of Theatrical Works at The Sheen Center. On the stage at The Sheen she has directed concerts including the Kate Baldwin and Friends, Convergences - An Indie Artists Series, conversations facilitated by Anne Cattaneo of Lincoln Center, evenings of classical music and theatre curated by Tone DeMare, and all concerts created for Broadway Bares Soul. She is also a freelance director working with many theatre companies throughout New York City.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy