Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Celebrates 100 Performances At New World Stages

The 10th Anniversary Production of ROCK OF AGES has now extended through January 12, 2020 at New World Stages. The cast and company celebrated a milestone this week when the production hit 100 performances! Check out the company below celebrating at Kiehl's Hells Kitchen!

The cast includes CJ Eldred (Desperate Measures) as Drew and Kirsten Scott (Jersey Boys) as Sherrie, with Broadway cast members Mitchell Jarvis (Gettin' the Band Back Together) and Teresa Stanley (The Color Purple) reprising their roles as Lonny and Justice, respectively. PJ Griffith (American Idiot) stars as Stacee Jaxx, Matt Ban (Rock of Ages National Tour) as Dennis, Dane Biren ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Franz, Tiffany Engen (Legally Blonde) as Regina, and Tom Galantich (Mamma Mia!) as Hertz.

ROCK OF AGES opened on Broadway on April 7, 2009, for a monumental six-year run of 2,350 performances, carving the musical a spot in the Broadway history books as one of the Top 30 Longest-running Shows of All Time.

In honor of the show's landmark anniversary, this production reunites Rock of Ages' award-winning Broadway creative team - Chris D'Arienzo's hilarious original story is mounted at New World Stages by Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi (Clueless) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine (Come From Away), in participation with the musical's original Broadway design team: scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Come From Away), costume design by Gregory Gale (The Wedding Singer), lighting design by Jason Lyons (Bring It On: The Musical), sound design is by Peter Hylenski(Frozen), and projection design is by Zachary Borovay (In The Heights).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



Rock of Ages Celebrates 100 Performances



Kirsten Scott and CJ Eldred



Autumn Guzzardi and Kevin Michael Raponey



Tiffany Engen, PJ Griffith, Kirsten Scott, Matt Ban, Kelly Devine and Tom Galantich



PJ Griffith, Matt Ban and Tom Galantich



Kelly Devine



PJ Griffith



PJ Griffith and Michael Mahany



