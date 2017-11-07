Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin

Just last night, the Drama League honored Steve Martin - whose prolific body of work has earned him an Academy Award, five Grammy Awards, an Emmy, the Mark Twain Award, and the Kennedy Center Honors - at its fall gala at The Plaza (768 Fifth Avenue).

Celebrating Mr. Martin's career in theater, music, film and television, including this season's Broadway production of his new play Meteor Shower, the gala featured a one-night-only musical tribute in Mr. Martin's honor with performances by stars of both stage and screen.

The show was hosted by Academy and Tony Award-winner Kevin Kline (Present Laughter), with special guest appearances by the legendary Carol Kane ("The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Ed Helms ("The Hangover," "The Office"), Kermit the Frog (actor, singer, director, producer), and Justin Guarini (In Transit), with Alex Brightman (School of Rock), Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black"), Jennifer Simard (Hello, Dolly!), Lauren Worsham(A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder) and more. Drama League Directors Project alumna Samantha Saltzman directed.

The Drama League of New York has been at the forefront of the American Theater community providing talent, audiences, and prosperous support since 1916. It is one of the nation's oldest continuously-operating, not-for-profit arts advocacy and education organizations. Through its programs, initiatives and events, The Drama League serves over 3,000 artists and 15,000 audience members each season with over 150 events and programs. More information can be found at www.dramaleague.org.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Kermit the Frog



Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley



Alex Brightman



Jennifer Simard



Jennifer Simard and the Gimme Four Quartet



Stan Ponte



Stan Ponte, Bonnie Comley



Larkin Bogan, Vishal Vaidya, Eric Badique



Students from the Manhattan School of Music



Jenn Colella



Judith Light



Lea DeLaria, Emily Tarver



Orfeh



Ed Helms



The cast of HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS



Lauren Worsham



Stewart Schulman, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Jamie deRoy, Catherine Adler, Alan Goodman



Steve Martin



Paul McGill



