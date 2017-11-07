Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin

Nov. 7, 2017  

Just last night, the Drama League honored Steve Martin - whose prolific body of work has earned him an Academy Award, five Grammy Awards, an Emmy, the Mark Twain Award, and the Kennedy Center Honors - at its fall gala at The Plaza (768 Fifth Avenue).

Celebrating Mr. Martin's career in theater, music, film and television, including this season's Broadway production of his new play Meteor Shower, the gala featured a one-night-only musical tribute in Mr. Martin's honor with performances by stars of both stage and screen.

The show was hosted by Academy and Tony Award-winner Kevin Kline (Present Laughter), with special guest appearances by the legendary Carol Kane ("The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Ed Helms ("The Hangover," "The Office"), Kermit the Frog (actor, singer, director, producer), and Justin Guarini (In Transit), with Alex Brightman (School of Rock), Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black"), Jennifer Simard (Hello, Dolly!), Lauren Worsham(A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder) and more. Drama League Directors Project alumna Samantha Saltzman directed.

The Drama League of New York has been at the forefront of the American Theater community providing talent, audiences, and prosperous support since 1916. It is one of the nation's oldest continuously-operating, not-for-profit arts advocacy and education organizations. Through its programs, initiatives and events, The Drama League serves over 3,000 artists and 15,000 audience members each season with over 150 events and programs. More information can be found at www.dramaleague.org.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Kermit the Frog

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Kermit the Frog

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Alex Brightman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Alex Brightman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Jennifer Simard

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Jennifer Simard

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Jennifer Simard and the Gimme Four Quartet

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Stan Ponte

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Stan Ponte

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Stan Ponte, Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Stan Ponte, Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Larkin Bogan, Vishal Vaidya, Eric Badique

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Larkin Bogan, Vishal Vaidya, Eric Badique

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Students from the Manhattan School of Music

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Jenn Colella

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Jenn Colella

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Judith Light

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Judith Light

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Lea DeLaria, Emily Tarver

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Lea DeLaria, Emily Tarver

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Ed Helms

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Ed Helms

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
The cast of HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Lauren Worsham

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Lauren Worsham

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Stewart Schulman, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Jamie deRoy, Catherine Adler, Alan Goodman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Steve Martin

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Steve Martin

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Paul McGill

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
Paul McGill


Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
  • Photo Coverage: The Circle of Life Continues as Cast Celebrates 20 Years of THE LION KING!
  • Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
  • Photo Coverage: Time's Up! On the Red Carpet for THE 24 HOUR PLAYS
  • Photo Coverage: HELLO, DOLLY! Cast Dresses Up for Bette Midler's Hulaween!
  • Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com