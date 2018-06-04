Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the Drama Desk Awards!

2018 AWARDS SEASON
Winners for the 63rd Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced just last night at The Town Hall. In keeping with Drama Desk's mission, nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway during the 2017-2018 New York Theater season in the same competitive categories.

The evening included performances by: Gizel Jiménez ("Sundays" from Miss You Like Hell), Lindsay Mendez and Alexander Gemignani ("When The Children Are Asleep" from Carousel) Ashley Park ("Bung Uh Ree Sae (Mute Bird)" from KPOP), Karen Ziemba (In Memoriam)

Presenters included: Drama Desk winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), Drama Desk winner Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Drama Desk winner Jane Greenwood (The Little Foxes), Drama Desk winner Stephen McKinley Henderson (A Raisin In The Sun), Drama Desk winner Bill Irwin (The Iceman Cometh), Drama Desk winner Andy Karl(Groundhog Day), Drama Desk winner Mimi Lien (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Drama Desk winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Shuffle Along), Drama Desk nominee Orfeh (Pretty Woman), Drama Desk winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Jitney), Drama Desk winner Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed), and Drama Desk winner Mary Testa (The Government Inspector).

The Drama Desk was founded in 1949 to explore key issues in the theater and to bring together critics and writers in an organization to support the ongoing development of theater in New York. The organization began presenting its awards in 1955, and it is the only critics' organization to honor achievement in the theater with competition among Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway productions in the same categories.

Click here for the full list of winners and check out photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Michael Urie
Michael Urie

Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield

Dierdre O'Connell
Dierdre O'Connell

Kyle Jarrow and Lauren Worsham
Kyle Jarrow and Lauren Worsham

Casey Nicholaw and Josh Marquette
Casey Nicholaw and Josh Marquette

Helen Park and Max Vernon
Helen Park and Max Vernon

Clint Ramos
Clint Ramos

Ben Edelman
Ben Edelman

Cast of Desperate Measures
Cast of Desperate Measures

Nejla Yatkin
Nejla Yatkin

Erin Ortman and Alexander Gemignani
Erin Ortman and Alexander Gemignani

Sophie Melville
Sophie Melville

John Bertles and guest
John Bertles and guest

Cast and Creatives for Miles for Mary

Cast and Creatives for Miles for Mary

David Greenspan and Bill Kennon
David Greenspan and Bill Kennon

Helen Park and Max Vernon
Helen Park and Max Vernon

Evan Ruggiero and guest
Evan Ruggiero and guest

Gregg Mozgala and guest
Gregg Mozgala and guest

Sean Carvajal and guest
Sean Carvajal and guest

Saycon Sengbloh
Saycon Sengbloh

Joshua Henry
Joshua Henry

John McDaniel
John McDaniel

Fon LaDuca and Phil LaDuca
Fon LaDuca and Phil LaDuca

Michael Curry and Eva Curry
Michael Curry and Eva Curry

Tina Landau and Joan Allen
Tina Landau and Joan Allen

Tina Landau
Tina Landau

Carole Hancock
Carole Hancock

Brian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry

Amatus Karim-Ali
Amatus Karim-Ali

Jonathan Levin
Jonathan Levin

Barrett Wilbert Weed
Barrett Wilbert Weed

Grey Henson
Grey Henson

Jocelyn Bioh
Jocelyn Bioh

LaChanze
LaChanze

LaChanze
LaChanze

Alan C. Edwards
Alan C. Edwards

Karen Ziemba
Karen Ziemba

Beowulf Boritt and Mimi Bilinski
Beowulf Boritt and Mimi Bilinski

Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto
Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto

Palmer Hefferan
Palmer Hefferan

Orfeh and Andy Karl
Orfeh and Andy Karl

Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita

Neil Austin
Neil Austin

Tony Yazbeck and Katie Huff
Tony Yazbeck and Katie Huff

Dane Laffrey
Dane Laffrey

Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee

Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee

Juan Castano and Lucy Thurber
Juan Castano and Lucy Thurber

Jelani Alladin
Jelani Alladin

Ethan Slater
Ethan Slater

Jamie Brewer
Jamie Brewer

Jamie Brewer
Jamie Brewer

Lindsay Mendez
Lindsay Mendez

Gavin Creel
Gavin Creel

Lorne Michaels
Lorne Michaels

Tom Hollander
Tom Hollander

Constance Shulman and guest
Constance Shulman and guest

Jordan Roth
Jordan Roth

Diana Rigg
Diana Rigg

James McArdle
James McArdle

Jessie Mueller and Andy Truschinski
Jessie Mueller and Andy Truschinski

Jenn Colella and Jason Tam
Jenn Colella and Jason Tam

Joe Mantello and Laurie Metcalf
Joe Mantello and Laurie Metcalf

Harry Hadden-Paton and Rebecca Night
Harry Hadden-Paton and Rebecca Night

Kate Rockwell
Kate Rockwell

Kate Rockwell
Kate Rockwell

Catherine Zuber
Catherine Zuber

The Bengsons
The Bengsons

Annie Parisse and Paul Sparks
Annie Parisse and Paul Sparks

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew

Cast of School Girls; OR, The African Mean Girls Play
Cast of School Girls; OR, The African Mean Girls Play

Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson

Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson

Tony Kushner
Tony Kushner

Andrew Garfield, Tony Kushner and Denise Gough
Andrew Garfield, Tony Kushner and Denise Gough

Kenita Miller
Kenita Miller

Kenita Miller
Kenita Miller

Ashley Park
Ashley Park

Ashley Park
Ashley Park

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck

Hannah Moscovitch, Christian Barry, Louisa Adamson and Ben Caplan,
Hannah Moscovitch, Christian Barry, Louisa Adamson and Ben Caplan,

Amy Herzog and Carrie Coon
Amy Herzog and Carrie Coon

Joshua Harmon
Joshua Harmon

Gizel Jimenez
Gizel Jimenez

Will Pickens
Will Pickens

Nell Benjamin
Nell Benjamin

Lisa Thompson
Lisa Thompson

Chris Maspeth
Chris Maspeth

Billy Crudup
Billy Crudup

Dede M. Ayite
Dede M. Ayite

Tina Fey
Tina Fey

Tina Fey
Tina Fey

Nathan Lane
Nathan Lane

Daphne Rubin-Vega
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega and Erin McKeown
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Erin McKeown

Susan Wheeler Duff and David Morse
Susan Wheeler Duff and David Morse

Imogen Heap
Imogen Heap

