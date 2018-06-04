Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the Drama Desk Awards!
Winners for the 63rd Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced just last night at The Town Hall. In keeping with Drama Desk's mission, nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway during the 2017-2018 New York Theater season in the same competitive categories.
The evening included performances by: Gizel Jiménez ("Sundays" from Miss You Like Hell), Lindsay Mendez and Alexander Gemignani ("When The Children Are Asleep" from Carousel) Ashley Park ("Bung Uh Ree Sae (Mute Bird)" from KPOP), Karen Ziemba (In Memoriam)
Presenters included: Drama Desk winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), Drama Desk winner Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Drama Desk winner Jane Greenwood (The Little Foxes), Drama Desk winner Stephen McKinley Henderson (A Raisin In The Sun), Drama Desk winner Bill Irwin (The Iceman Cometh), Drama Desk winner Andy Karl(Groundhog Day), Drama Desk winner Mimi Lien (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Drama Desk winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Shuffle Along), Drama Desk nominee Orfeh (Pretty Woman), Drama Desk winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Jitney), Drama Desk winner Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed), and Drama Desk winner Mary Testa (The Government Inspector).
The Drama Desk was founded in 1949 to explore key issues in the theater and to bring together critics and writers in an organization to support the ongoing development of theater in New York. The organization began presenting its awards in 1955, and it is the only critics' organization to honor achievement in the theater with competition among Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway productions in the same categories.
Click here for the full list of winners and check out photos from the red carpet below!
Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
Dierdre O'Connell
Kyle Jarrow and Lauren Worsham
Casey Nicholaw and Josh Marquette
Helen Park and Max Vernon
Cast of Desperate Measures
Erin Ortman and Alexander Gemignani
John Bertles and guest
Cast and Creatives for Miles for Mary
David Greenspan and Bill Kennon
Helen Park and Max Vernon
Evan Ruggiero and guest
Gregg Mozgala and guest
Sean Carvajal and guest
Fon LaDuca and Phil LaDuca
Michael Curry and Eva Curry
Brian Tyree Henry
LaChanze
LaChanze
Beowulf Boritt and Mimi Bilinski
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Constance Shulman and guest
Jessie Mueller and Andy Truschinski
Joe Mantello and Laurie Metcalf
Harry Hadden-Paton and Rebecca Night
Cast of School Girls; OR, The African Mean Girls Play
Andrew Garfield, Tony Kushner and Denise Gough
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck
Hannah Moscovitch, Christian Barry, Louisa Adamson and Ben Caplan,
Lisa Thompson
Chris Maspeth
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Erin McKeown
Susan Wheeler Duff and David Morse