Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE

May. 24, 2018  

The world premiere of The Beast in the Jungle officially opened last night off-Broadway. BroadwayWorld attended opening night and you can check out photos of the cast's opening night bows below!

Irina Dvorovenko ("The Americans"), a former American Ballet Theatreprincipal dancer, Tony Award nominees Tony Yazbeck (ON THE TOWN, FINDING NEVERLAND) and Peter Friedman (RAGTIME, The Vineyard's THE SLUG BEARERS OF KAYROL ISLAND...), and Teagle F. Bourgere (THE CRUCIBLE, A RAISIN IN THE SUN) are featured in the world premiere of The Beast in the Jungle, an original work fusing dance, drama and music by legendary composer and four-time Tony Award winner John Kander(CABARET, CHICAGO), Tony Award nominee playwright David Thompson(STEEL PIER; FLORA, THE RED MENACE), and five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman (THE PRODUCERS, CONTACT).

Adapted from Henry James' classic 1903 novella, The Beast in the Jungle is the story of John Marcher, a man haunted by personal demons, whose great yet unfulfilled love affair with an unforgettable woman spans decades and continents. With a waltz-inspired instrumental score, and dazzling choreography that traverses the worlds of ballet and contemporary dance, this powerful and romantic tale of love and loss reunites the remarkable creative team behind The Vineyard's acclaimed THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee

Susan Stroman
Susan Stroman

John Kander and Susan Stroman
John Kander and Susan Stroman

Susan Stroman
Susan Stroman

Jamie deRoy
Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy and Sharon Washington
Jamie deRoy and Sharon Washington

David Hyde
David Hyde

David Hyde Pierce and guest
David Hyde Pierce and guest

Julius Thomas III and Paula Marie Black
Julius Thomas III and Paula Marie Black

Julius Thomas III
Julius Thomas III

Julius Thomas III
Julius Thomas III

Sharon Washington
Sharon Washington

Sharon Washington
Sharon Washington

Sharon Washington
Sharon Washington

Debta Monk
Debta Monk

Debra Monk
Debra Monk

Debta Monk
Debta Monk

Karen Ziemba
Karen Ziemba

Karen Ziemba
Karen Ziemba

Michael Curry and Eva Curry
Michael Curry and Eva Curry

Ross Rayburn and Christopher Wheeldon
Ross Rayburn and Christopher Wheeldon

Daryl Roth and David Monn
Daryl Roth and David Monn

Judy Kuhn
Judy Kuhn

Judy Kuhn
Judy Kuhn

Cody Lassen
Cody Lassen

Brandon Victor Dixon
Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon
Brandon Victor Dixon

Eric Santagata
Eric Santagata

Eric Santagata and Susan Stroman
Eric Santagata and Susan Stroman

Cady Huffman
Cady Huffman

Cady Huffman and Naomi C. Walley
Cady Huffman and Naomi C. Walley

Naomi C. Walley
Naomi C. Walley

John Kander
John Kander

John Kander
John Kander

David Thompson
David Thompson

Sarah Stern, David Thompson, Susan Stroman, John Kander and Douglas Aibel
Sarah Stern, David Thompson, Susan Stroman, John Kander and Douglas Aibel

David Thompson, Susan Stroman and John Kander
David Thompson, Susan Stroman and John Kander

Cody Lassen and Joanna Topetzes
Cody Lassen and Joanna Topetzes

Alex Wong
Alex Wong

Christopher Wheeldon
Christopher Wheeldon

John Kander and Susan Stroman
John Kander and Susan Stroman

Sarah Stern, David Thompson, Susan Stroman, John Kander, Douglas Aibel and Suzanne Appel
Sarah Stern, David Thompson, Susan Stroman, John Kander, Douglas Aibel and Suzanne Appel

