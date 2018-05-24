Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
The world premiere of The Beast in the Jungle officially opened last night off-Broadway. BroadwayWorld attended opening night and you can check out photos of the cast's opening night bows below!
Irina Dvorovenko ("The Americans"), a former American Ballet Theatreprincipal dancer, Tony Award nominees Tony Yazbeck (ON THE TOWN, FINDING NEVERLAND) and Peter Friedman (RAGTIME, The Vineyard's THE SLUG BEARERS OF KAYROL ISLAND...), and Teagle F. Bourgere (THE CRUCIBLE, A RAISIN IN THE SUN) are featured in the world premiere of The Beast in the Jungle, an original work fusing dance, drama and music by legendary composer and four-time Tony Award winner John Kander(CABARET, CHICAGO), Tony Award nominee playwright David Thompson(STEEL PIER; FLORA, THE RED MENACE), and five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman (THE PRODUCERS, CONTACT).
Adapted from Henry James' classic 1903 novella, The Beast in the Jungle is the story of John Marcher, a man haunted by personal demons, whose great yet unfulfilled love affair with an unforgettable woman spans decades and continents. With a waltz-inspired instrumental score, and dazzling choreography that traverses the worlds of ballet and contemporary dance, this powerful and romantic tale of love and loss reunites the remarkable creative team behind The Vineyard's acclaimed THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee
Jamie deRoy and Sharon Washington
David Hyde Pierce and guest
Julius Thomas III and Paula Marie Black
Julius Thomas III
Julius Thomas III
Debta Monk
Debta Monk
Michael Curry and Eva Curry
Ross Rayburn and Christopher Wheeldon
Daryl Roth and David Monn
Eric Santagata and Susan Stroman
Cady Huffman and Naomi C. Walley
Sarah Stern, David Thompson, Susan Stroman, John Kander and Douglas Aibel
David Thompson, Susan Stroman and John Kander
Cody Lassen and Joanna Topetzes
Sarah Stern, David Thompson, Susan Stroman, John Kander, Douglas Aibel and Suzanne Appel