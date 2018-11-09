Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG

KING KONG officially opened last night, Thursday November 8, at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway). BroadwayWorld was at the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge!) and songs by Eddie Perfect(Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie(Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

The cast is led by Christiani Pitts, (A Bronx Tale) as Ann Darrow, Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld (Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. Roaring with action, King Kong is a gripping and spectacular story of unlikely friendship, unshakable courage, and breaking free from the cages others put us into.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



