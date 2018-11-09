KING KONG
Click Here for More Articles on KING KONG

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG

Nov. 9, 2018  

KING KONG officially opened last night, Thursday November 8, at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway). BroadwayWorld was at the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge!) and songs by Eddie Perfect(Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie(Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

The cast is led by Christiani Pitts, (A Bronx Tale) as Ann Darrow, Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld (Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. Roaring with action, King Kong is a gripping and spectacular story of unlikely friendship, unshakable courage, and breaking free from the cages others put us into.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Drew McOnie

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Drew McOnie

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Eddie Perfect

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Eddie Perfect and Lucy Cochran

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Eddie Perfect

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Roy Furman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Jack Thorne

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Jack Thorne and guest

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Peter Hylenski and guest

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Kelli Barrett

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Lora Lee Gayer

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Lora Lee Gayer and Kelli Barrett

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Kelli Barrett

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Lora Lee Gayer

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Jenn Gambatese

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Jenn Gambatese

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Lesli Margherita

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Travis Waldschmidt and Lesli Margherita

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Michael McGrath

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Michael McGrath and daughter Kathleen McGrath

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Craig Bierko

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Frances Ruffelle

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Craig Bierko and Frances Ruffelle

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Frances Ruffelle

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Craig Bierko

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Josh Martin and guest

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Josh Martin

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Josh Martin and guest

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Eddie Perfect

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Eddie Perfect

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Adam Kaplan

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Adam Kaplan

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Adam Kaplan

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Bradley Gibson

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Bradley Gibson

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Bradley Gibson

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Troy Britton Johnson and Danny Burstein

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Danny Burstein

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Troy Britton Johnson

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Bobby Conte Thornton

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Bobby Conte Thornton

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Daniel Breaker

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Daniel Breaker

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
BeBe Winans

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
BeBe Winans

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Jordan Roth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Jordan Roth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Jordan Roth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
John Gotti Jr. and Edward Walson

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
John Gotti Jr.

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Renee Taylor and Fran Drescher

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Fran Drescher

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Fran Drescher

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Peter Marc Jacobson, Renee Taylor and Fran Drescher

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Fran Drescher

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Peter Marc Jacobson

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Renee Taylor

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Renee Taylor

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Renee Taylor and Fran Drescher

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Peter Marc Jacobson, Renee Taylor and Fran Drescher

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
Renee Taylor and Fran Drescher

buy tickets

Related Articles






From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KING KONG
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night After Party For KING KONG
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of KING KONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway-Aimed BORN FOR THIS Gives Sneak Peek at Feinstein's/54 Below!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for AMERICAN SON!
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of AMERICAN SON Takes Opening Night Bows

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE