Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of APOLOGIA

Oct. 17, 2018  
Direct from London, Alexi Kaye Campbell's biting play Apologia makes its New York debut with Stockard Channing in a powerhouse performance as a woman facing the repercussions of her past. Apologia is a passionate, human and humorous clash of generations and beliefs-a lively look at yesterday's rebels living in today's reality.

Apologia officially opened last night. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet at opening night below!

In addition to Stockard Channing as "Kristin", the cast features Hugh Dancyas "Peter" and "Simon," Megalyn Echikunwoke as "Claire," Talene Monahon as "Trudi," and John Tillinger as "Hugh."

You do not mess with Kristin Miller. In the 1960s, she was a radical activist and political protester. Now a celebrated art historian, the publication of her memoir threatens to split her family apart. But Kristin has never been one to shy away from a fight.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Alexi Kaye Campbell

Alexi Kaye Campbell

Alexi Kaye Campbell

Daniel Aukin

Daniel Aukin

Daniel Aukin

Nate Johnson and Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes

Nate Johnson and Laura Osnes

Sally Murphy

Jessica Hecht

Sally Murphy and Jessica Hecht

Stockard Channing

Stockard Channing

Stockard Channing

John Tillinger

John Tillinger

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Hugh Dancy

Hugh Dancy

Hugh Dancy

Talene Monahon

Talene Monahon

Talene Monahon

Stockard Channing

Stockard Channing and Hugh Dancy

Talene Monahon, Megalyn Echikunwoke and Stockard Channing

Stockard Channing and Hugh Dancy

Talene Monahon, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Stockard Channing, Hugh Dancy and John Tillinger

