Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of APOLOGIA

Apologia officially opened last night. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet at opening night below!

In addition to Stockard Channing as "Kristin", the cast features Hugh Dancyas "Peter" and "Simon," Megalyn Echikunwoke as "Claire," Talene Monahon as "Trudi," and John Tillinger as "Hugh."

You do not mess with Kristin Miller. In the 1960s, she was a radical activist and political protester. Now a celebrated art historian, the publication of her memoir threatens to split her family apart. But Kristin has never been one to shy away from a fight.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride