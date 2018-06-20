ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus

Jun. 20, 2018  

Yesterday, June 19, Actors' Equity Association, the labor union for professional stage actors and stage managers, presented the 2018 Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs (ACCA) Award to the chorus of Once on This Island. The award, established in 2007, is given to what the committee votes on as the outstanding Broadway chorus of the season.

Presented by Equity's Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs (ACCA), the ACCA Award is the only industry accolade of its kind to honor the distinctive talents and contributions made by the original chorus members of a Broadway musical.

Actors' Equity Association 2nd Vice President and ACCA Chair Jen Cody made the presentation to the Once on This Island chorus.

The 10 individual recipients of the 2018 ACCA Award - all of whom were part of the Once On This Island chorus on the musical's December 23 Broadway opening night - are Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Alysha Deslorieux, Tyler Hardwick, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Grasan Kingsberry, Loren Lott, T. Oliver Reid and Aurelia Williams.

Past recipients of the ACCA award are the original chorus members of Legally Blonde (2007),In the Heights (2008), West Side Story (2009), Fela! (2010), The Scottsboro Boys (2011),Newsies (2012), Pippin (2013), Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (2014), An American in Paris (2015), Shuffle Along, Or The Making Of The Musical Sensation Of 1921 And All That Followed (2016) and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2017).

Actors' Equity Association, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its Members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
'Once on This Island' receives the twelfth annual Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs (ACCA) Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus from Actors' Equity at the Actors' Equity Offices on June 19, 2018 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
the ACCA Awards

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Jennifer Cody

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Jennifer Cody

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
David Westphal

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
David Westphal

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Jennifer Cody

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rebecca Kim Jordan surprised with an ACCA Award

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rebecca Kim Jordan surprised with an ACCA Award

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rebecca Kim Jordan surprised with an ACCA Award

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rebecca Kim Jordan and Jennifer Cody

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rebecca Kim Jordan

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rebecca Kim Jordan

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rebecca Kim Jordan

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rebecca Kim Jordan

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rebecca Kim Jordan

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Stephen Bogardus and Rebecca Kim Jordan

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Jennifer Cody

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Mary McColl

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Mary McColl

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Mary McColl

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Mary McColl

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Kate Shindle

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Kate Shindle

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Kate Shindle

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Kate Shindle

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Kate Shindle

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Corey Jenkins

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Corey Jenkins

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Grasan Kingsberry, T. Oliver Reid and Stephen Flaherty with company

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Grasan Kingsberry, T. Oliver Reid and Stephen Flaherty with company

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rodrick Covington and David Westphal

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Cassondra James and David Westphal

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Grasan Kingsberry and David Westphal

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
T. Oliver Reid and David Westphal

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, Grasan Kingsberry and T. Oliver Reid

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, Grasan Kingsberry and T. Oliver Reid

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, Grasan Kingsberry and T. Oliver Reid

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, T. Oliver Reid and Grasan Kingsberry

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, T. Oliver Reid and Grasan Kingsberry

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rebecca Kim Jordan and Jennifer Cody

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rebecca Kim Jordan and Jennifer Cody

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Rebecca Kim Jordan and Jennifer Cody

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty with company members and winners Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, T. Oliver Reid, and Grasan Kingsberry

Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty with company members and winners Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, T. Oliver Reid, and Grasan Kingsberry

buy tickets

Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, Including Armie Hammer, Tom Skerritt, and More!
  • Photo Coverage: BroadwayHD Screens ANN With Writer and Star Holland Taylor
  • Photo Coverage: Get a Sneak Peak of Irish Rep's ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER
  • Photo Coverage: Repertorio Espanol Celebrates 50th Anniversary
  • Photo Coverage: Backstage with Melissa Benoist at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       