Photo Coverage: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Is Honored With The 12th Annual ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus
Yesterday, June 19, Actors' Equity Association, the labor union for professional stage actors and stage managers, presented the 2018 Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs (ACCA) Award to the chorus of Once on This Island. The award, established in 2007, is given to what the committee votes on as the outstanding Broadway chorus of the season.
Presented by Equity's Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs (ACCA), the ACCA Award is the only industry accolade of its kind to honor the distinctive talents and contributions made by the original chorus members of a Broadway musical.
Actors' Equity Association 2nd Vice President and ACCA Chair Jen Cody made the presentation to the Once on This Island chorus.
The 10 individual recipients of the 2018 ACCA Award - all of whom were part of the Once On This Island chorus on the musical's December 23 Broadway opening night - are Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Alysha Deslorieux, Tyler Hardwick, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Grasan Kingsberry, Loren Lott, T. Oliver Reid and Aurelia Williams.
Past recipients of the ACCA award are the original chorus members of Legally Blonde (2007),In the Heights (2008), West Side Story (2009), Fela! (2010), The Scottsboro Boys (2011),Newsies (2012), Pippin (2013), Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (2014), An American in Paris (2015), Shuffle Along, Or The Making Of The Musical Sensation Of 1921 And All That Followed (2016) and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2017).
Actors' Equity Association, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its Members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
