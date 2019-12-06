Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of A SOLDIER'S PLAY on Broadway!
Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the first Broadway production of Charles Fuller's award-winning drama A Soldier's Play, directed by Kenny Leon. A Soldier's Play will star David Alan Grier as "Sergeant Vernon C. Waters," Blair Underwood as "Captain Richard Davenport," Nnamdi Asomugha as "Private First Class Melvin Peterson," Jerry O'Connell as "Captain Charles Taylor," McKinley Belcher III as "Private Louis Henson," Rob Demery as "Corporal Bernard Cobb," Jared Grimes as "Private Tony Smalls," Billy Eugene Jones as "Private James Wilkie," Nate Mann as "Lieutenant Byrd," Warner Miller as "Corporal Ellis," J. Alphonse Nicholson as "Private C. J. Memphis" and Lee Aaron Rosen as "Captain Wilcox."
A Soldier's Play will begin preview performances on December 27, 2019, and open officially on January 21, 2020. This is a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).
1944. A Louisiana Army base. A sergeant is murdered-and the crime, with its masterfully unfolded investigation, triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America. A hair- raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" of mystery, (Ben Brantley, The New York Times). Charles Fuller's controversial masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, starring three-time Tony® nominee David Alan Grier and Golden Globe® nominee Blair Underwood and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
A Soldier's Play
McKinley Belcher III
David Alan Grier and Nnamdi Asomugha
McKinley Belcher III
Jerry O'Connell, Blair Underwood, David Alan Grier and Nnamdi Asomugha
Jerry O'Connell, Blair Underwood, David Alan Grier and Nnamdi Asomugha pose with the full company
Blair Underwood, David Alan Grier and Nnamdi Asomugha a
Jerry O'Connell, Blair Underwood, David Alan Grier and Nnamdi Asomugha
David Alan Grier and Nnamdi Asomughapose
Blair Underwood, David Alan Grier and Nnamdi Asomugha
Jerry O'Connell, Blair Underwood, David Alan Grier and Nnamdi Asomugha
Jerry O'Connell, Blair Underwood, Director Kenny Leon, David Alan Grier and Nnamdi Asomugha
Director Kenny Leon
Director Kenny Leon
