Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast and Creatives of ROCK OF AGES 10th Anniversary Production

ROCK OF AGES is returning to the New York stage this summer in a special 10th Anniversary Production at New World Stages! The return production of the musical begins performances on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, for a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Meet the cast and creatives of the upcoming production in the photos below!

ROCK OF AGES opened on Broadway on April 7, 2009, for a monumental six-year run of 2,350 performances, carving the musical a spot in the Broadway history books as one of the Top 30 Longest-running Shows of All Time. In honor of the show's landmark anniversary, this production will reunite Rock of Ages' award-winning Broadway creative team - Chris D'Arienzo's hilarious original story will be mounted at New World Stages by Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi (Once Upon A One More Time) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine (Come From Away), in participation with the musical's original Broadway design team.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



