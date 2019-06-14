Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast and Creatives of ROCK OF AGES 10th Anniversary Production

ROCK OF AGES
ROCK OF AGES 10th Anniversary Production

Jun. 14, 2019  

ROCK OF AGES is returning to the New York stage this summer in a special 10th Anniversary Production at New World Stages! The return production of the musical begins performances on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, for a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Meet the cast and creatives of the upcoming production in the photos below!

ROCK OF AGES opened on Broadway on April 7, 2009, for a monumental six-year run of 2,350 performances, carving the musical a spot in the Broadway history books as one of the Top 30 Longest-running Shows of All Time. In honor of the show's landmark anniversary, this production will reunite Rock of Ages' award-winning Broadway creative team - Chris D'Arienzo's hilarious original story will be mounted at New World Stages by Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi (Once Upon A One More Time) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine (Come From Away), in participation with the musical's original Broadway design team.

Kristin Hanggi, Chris D'Arienzo and Kelly Devine

Kristin Hanggi

Chris D'Arienzo

Kelly Devine

Kristin Hanggi

Chris D'Arienzo

Kelly Devine

Kristin Hanggi, Chris D'Arienzo and Kelly Devine

Tom Galantich, Ashley E. Matthews, Justin Colombo, Kirsten Scott, Mekhai Lee, Tiffany Engen, Dane Biren, Leah Read, CJ Eldred, Mitchell Jarvis, Matt Ban, Katie Webber, Autumn Guzzardi, Kevin Michael Raponey, Michael Mahany, Jeannette Bayardelle and PG Griffith

Tom Galantich, Ashley E. Matthews, Justin Colombo, Kirsten Scott, Mekhai Lee, Tiffany Engen, Dane Biren, Leah Read, CJ Eldred, Mitchell Jarvis, Matt Ban, Katie Webber, Autumn Guzzardi, Kevin Michael Raponey, Michael Mahany, Jeannette Bayardelle and PG Griffith

Tom Galantich, Ashley E. Matthews, Justin Colombo, Kirsten Scott, Mekhai Lee, Tiffany Engen, Dane Biren, Leah Read, CJ Eldred, Mitchell Jarvis, Matt Ban, Katie Webber, Autumn Guzzardi, Kevin Michael Raponey, Michael Mahany, Jeannette Bayardelle and PG Griffith

Ashley E. Matthews, Kirsten Scott, Tiffany Engen, Leah Read, Katie Webber, Jeannette Bayardelle and Autumm Guzzardi

Ashley E. Matthews, Kirsten Scott, Tiffany Engen, Leah Read, Katie Webber, Jeannette Bayardelle and Autumm Guzzardi

CJ Eldred, Kirsten Scott and PJ Griffith

CJ Eldred, Kirsten Scott and PJ Griffith

Mitchell Jarvis and Matt Ban

Mitchell Jarvis and Matt Ban

Mitchell Jarvis

Matt Ban

Mitchell Jarvis and Matt Ban

Mitchell Jarvis and Matt Ban

Dane Biren, Jeannette Bayardelle, Tiffany Engen and Tom Galantich

Justin Colombo, Ashley E. Matthews, Katie Webber, Mekhai Lee, Leah Read, Michael Mahany, Autumn Guzzardi and Kevin Michael Raponey

Kirsten Scott and CJ Eldred

Kirsten Scott

CJ Eldred

Kirsten Scott and CJ Eldred

Kirsten Scott and CJ Eldred

Walter McBride

