Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!

David Henry Hwang's Tony Award-winning play, M BUTTERFLY, directed byJulie Taymor, opened just last night at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th street). We're taking you inside the after party below!

Leading the company is Clive Owen with Jin Ha, Murray Bartlett, Michael Countryman, Enid Graham, Clea Alsip, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Jason Ignacio,Kristen Faith Oei, Scott Weber, Emmanuel Brown, Thomas Michael Hammond,Jake Manabat, Erica Sweany, John LeonardThompson, and Erica Wong.

David Henry Hwang's modern classic, M. Butterfly, charts the scandalous romance between a married French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit.

For the Tony Award-winning play's first Broadway return, Hwang introduces new material inspired by the real-life love affair between French diplomat Bernard Boursicot and Chinese opera singer Shi Pei Pu that has come to light since the play's 1988 premiere.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Clive Owen and Jin Ha



John Leonard Thompson and Erica Sweany



John Leonard Thompson



Erica Sweany



Erica Sweany



Celeste Den



Celeste Den



Celeste Den and husband



Clea Alsip, Enid Graham and Celeste Den



Clea Alsip



Clea Alsip



Clea Alsip



Enid Graham



Enid Graham



Jin Ha



Jin Ha



Jin Ha



Murray Bartlett



Murray Bartlett



Murray Bartlett



Murray Bartlett



Clive Owen



Clive Owen



Clive Owen and Jin Ha



Clive Owen and Jin Ha



Clive Owen and David Henry Hwang



Davd Henry Hwang and Jin Ha



Clive Owen



Clive Owen, David Henry Hwang



Davd Henry Hwang, Jin Ha, Julie Taymor and Clive Owen



Davd Henry Hwang, Jin Ha, Julie Taymor and Clive Owen