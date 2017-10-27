M. BUTTERFLY
Click Here for More Articles on M. BUTTERFLY

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!

Oct. 27, 2017  

David Henry Hwang's Tony Award-winning play, M BUTTERFLY, directed byJulie Taymor, opened just last night at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th street). We're taking you inside the after party below!

Leading the company is Clive Owen with Jin Ha, Murray Bartlett, Michael Countryman, Enid Graham, Clea Alsip, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Jason Ignacio,Kristen Faith Oei, Scott Weber, Emmanuel Brown, Thomas Michael Hammond,Jake Manabat, Erica Sweany, John LeonardThompson, and Erica Wong.

David Henry Hwang's modern classic, M. Butterfly, charts the scandalous romance between a married French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit.

For the Tony Award-winning play's first Broadway return, Hwang introduces new material inspired by the real-life love affair between French diplomat Bernard Boursicot and Chinese opera singer Shi Pei Pu that has come to light since the play's 1988 premiere.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Clive Owen and Jin Ha

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
John Leonard Thompson and Erica Sweany

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
John Leonard Thompson

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Erica Sweany

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Erica Sweany

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Celeste Den

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Celeste Den

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Celeste Den and husband

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Clea Alsip, Enid Graham and Celeste Den

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Clea Alsip

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Clea Alsip

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Clea Alsip

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Enid Graham

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Enid Graham

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Jin Ha

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Jin Ha

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Jin Ha

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Murray Bartlett

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Murray Bartlett

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Murray Bartlett

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Murray Bartlett

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Clive Owen

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Clive Owen

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Clive Owen and Jin Ha

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Clive Owen and Jin Ha

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Clive Owen and David Henry Hwang

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Davd Henry Hwang and Jin Ha

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Clive Owen

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Clive Owen, David Henry Hwang

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Davd Henry Hwang, Jin Ha, Julie Taymor and Clive Owen

Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
Davd Henry Hwang, Jin Ha, Julie Taymor and Clive Owen

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for M. BUTTERFLY!
  • Photo Coverage: M. BUTTERFLY Returns! Go Inside the Opening Night Party!
  • Photo Coverage: Clive Owen & M. BUTTERFLY Company Take Opening Night Bows!
  • Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
  • Photo Coverage: Jason Alexander and Cast of THE PORTUGUESE KID Celebrate Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Manhattan Theatre Club's 2017 Fall Benefit Honoring Harold Prince

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com