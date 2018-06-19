Photo Coverage: Lillias White, Danny Gardner & More Preview PERFECT PICTURE

Perfect Picture, a new musical inspired by the dramatic life of Norman Rockwell and his quest to paint the 4 Freedoms will play The Arkell Pavillion at the Southern Vermont Arts Center (930 SVAC Drive in Manchester, VT) July 20-21, 2018. Perfect Picture is directed and choreographed by four time Tony® Award Nominee Randy Skinner (42nd Street, Dames at Sea, State Fair, WhiteChristmas), with book and lyrics by Emmy® Award winner Eileen Bluestone Sherman (The Odd Potato, Deep Dark Secrets), and music by Gail C. Bluestone (The Odd Potato). Starring Tony and Emmy Award Winner Lillias White (Cy Coleman's The Life, Dreamgirls, Sesame Street), the musical is produced by Joshua Sherman Productions and The Mill, a not for profit production facility and center for artist collaboration in Arlington, Vermont.

Perfect Picture is the cornerstone of the 4 Freedoms FestivalSM, an inaugural arts festival, taking place in Manchester and Arlington, Vermont. The Official Schedule of Events for the 4 Freedoms Festival can be found on the Festival's website: www.TheMillVT.com/4freedomsfestival/

Inspired by his neighbors, Norman Rockwell captured the essence of Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Worship, Freedom from Want, and Freedom from Fear in simple everyday scenes.The musical celebrates the 75th anniversary of the famous oil series' original printing in TheSaturday Evening Post, and also recognizes the current relevance of these four essential human rights in 2018.

In 1942, illustrators enjoyed celebrity status - and Norman Rockwell was a superstar. He was too old to enlist, but still wanted to do his part, so he volunteered his services to The War Department to paint a series of posters inspired by F.D.R.'s Four Freedoms Speech. Despite his fame, Rockwell was flat-out rejected. Perfect Picture explores Rockwell's life, loves, insecurities, and resilience. The musical juxtaposes the extraordinary story of Norman's quest to create the iconic 4 Freedoms suite (which ultimately helped win World War II) with a portrait of the artist - whose life was anything but perfect.

In additional to Lillias White, the cast of Perfect Picture also includes Olivier Award® NomineeScarlett Strallen (Mary Poppins, Travesties); Sara Esty (An American in Paris, The Beast in the Jungle); Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea); and Jeremy Benton (Cagney, 42nd Street). Musical Direction by Timothy Graphenreed (The Wiz). Additional cast and production team members to be announced shortly.

The company just met the press and you can go inside the big day below!

