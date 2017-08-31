Photo Coverage: Legendary Costume Designer William Ivey Long Unveils His New Sardi's Portrait!

Aug. 31, 2017  

The best of Broadway dressed to impress yesterday as six-time Tony-winning costume designer William Ivey Long got his very own caricature at the legendary Sardi's. Long was joined by many of his friends for the special occasion and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day!

World-renowned costumer William Ivey Long is one of the most decorated creative forces in live entertainment. In addition to his fifteen Tony Award nominations, and six wins, Mr. Ivey Long was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on "Grease: Live!" for FOX. He designed the re-imagination of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (starring Laverne Cox and Tim Curry) - also for FOX. He is currently represented on Broadway with A Bronx Tale: The Musical; and Chicago, now in its 21st year. He recently completed a 4-year elected term as Chairman of the Board for The American Theatre Wing.

