Photo Coverage: Janet McTeer & the Company of Broadway-Bound BERNHARDT/HAMLET Meet the Press!

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the world premiere of Bernhardt/Hamlet by Pulitzer finalist Theresa Rebeck, directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, and starring Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe, Tony & Olivier Award winner Janet McTeer as 'Sarah Bernhardt.' The play will begin preview performances on September 1, 2018 and opens officially on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. This is a limited engagement through November 18, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway.

Joining McTeer in Bernhardt/Hamlet are Dylan Baker as 'Constant Coquelin,' and Jason ButlerHarner as 'Edmond Rostand,' with Matthew Saldivar as 'Alphonse Mucha,' Nick Westrate as 'Maurice,' Paxton Whitehead as 'Louis,' Ito Aghayere as 'Rosamond,' Brittany Bradford as 'Lysette,' Aaron Costa Ganis as 'Raoul,' and Triney Sandoval as 'Francois.'

Mark Twain wrote, "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career. Janet McTeerbrings the legendary leading lady to life.

The company just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Nick Westrate



Matthew Saldivar



Dylan Baker



Triney Sandoval



Brittany Bradford



Jason Butler Harner



Paxton Whitehead



Aaron Costa Ganis



Moritz von Stuelpnagel



Theresa Rebeck



Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Theresa Rebeck



Ito Aghayere



Janet McTeer



Dylan Baker, Janet McTeer, Jason Butler Harner



The cast and creative team of BERNHARDT/HAMLET