Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance

Nov. 15, 2018  

Last night, New York City Center presented the 75th Anniversary gala presentation of A Chorus Line.

The production stars Jay Armstrong Johnson (Bobby), Kate Bailey (Kristine), Callan Bergmann (Frank), Natalie Bourgeois (Lois), Tommy Bracco (Mike), Wesley Ian Cappiello(Roy), Max Clayton (Don), Aaron Patrick Craven (Butch), Sara Esty (Maggie), Emily Franch(Vicki), David Grindrod (Mark), Eddie Gutierrez (Paul), Robyn Hurder(Cassie), Jolina Javier(Connie), Tara Kostmayer (Diana), Denis Lambert (Greg), J. Elaine Marcos (Val), Melanie Moore (Judy), Jenna Nicole Schoen (Tricia), Joseph J. Simeone (Al), Ahmad Simmons(Tom), Ryan Steele (Larry), Naomi C. Walley (Bebe), Anthony Wayne (Richie), Tony Yazbeck (Zach), and Leigh Zimmerman (Sheila).

BroadwayWorld was at last night's performance, and you can check out photos from the after party below!

In 1975, the stories of seventeen Broadway dancers sprang to life when A Chorus Line opened Off-Broadway. Born of workshop sessions with actual Broadway dancers (eight of whom appeared in the original cast). This incisive portrait of the life of the Broadway dancer received 12 Tony Award nominations, winning nine-in addition to the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. With a Broadway run of 6,137 performances, national tours, and international productions, A Chorus Line is both a snapshot of a moment in history and a platform for fresh talent, which will be showcased in this Annual Gala Presentation (November 14 - 18) directed by Bob Avian (original co-choreographer) with choreography by Baayork Lee (Connie, original cast) and music direction by Patrick Vaccariello.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Stacy Bash-Polley

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Baayork Lee

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Baayork Lee

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tom Kitt, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Rita Pietropinto

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Ryan Steele

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Ryan Steele

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Ryan Steele

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Joseph J. Simeone and Kate Bailey

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Baayork Lee and Jolina Javier

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Baayork Lee and Jolina Javier

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Anthony Wayne

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Anthony Wayne

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Anthony Wayne

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Robyn Hurder

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Robyn Hurder

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Robyn Hurder

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Robyn Hurder

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Robyn Hurder

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tony Yazbeck and Robyn Hurder

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tony Yazbeck and Robyn Hurder

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tony Yazbeck and Robyn Hurder

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tony Yazbeck and Robyn Hurder

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tony Yazbeck and Katie Huff

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tony Yazbeck and Katie Huff

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tony Yazbeck and Katie Huff

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Sara Esty

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Sara Esty

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Sara Esty

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Melanie Moore

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Melanie Moore

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Melanie Moore

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tommy Bracco

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tommy Bracco

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tommy Bracco

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
David Grindrod

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
David Grindrod

Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
David Grindrod

Related Articles






From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: City Center's A CHORUS LINE Takes Bows at Gala Performance
  • Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the 10th Annual BROADWAY SALUTES, Hosted By Danny Burstein, With Performance by Nicolette Robinson
  • Photo Coverage: Kate Baldwin, Alan Cumming & More Honor Sheldon Harnick at the DGF Gala
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 DGF Gala, Featuring Kate Baldwin, Elizabeth Stanley, and More

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE