Photo Flash: Inside The Launch of London's WAITRESS

Today, Friday 11 January, London launched its production of Waitress with a sneak peek at rehearsals, cast photocall and interviews. BroadwayWorld UK's Jamie Body was there to capture all the action - see photographs below!

The West End premiere of Sara Bareilles' Waitress stars Katharine McPhee (Smash), reprising the role of Jenna, alongside Emmy-nominated film and TV actor Jack McBrayer, best known for playing Kenneth in 30 Rock, and who will be making his West End debut in the role of Ogie.

The full company also includes Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Piers Bate, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Michael Hamway, Peter Hannah, David Hunter, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Shaun Prendergast, Charlotte Riby and Marisha Wallace.

Rehearsals are now underway ahead of performances beginning on 8 February at London's Adelphi Theatre. Currently playing its third hit year on Broadway, Waitress will bring with it an all-female lead creative team - a West End musical first.

See photographs from the launch below



