Photo Flash: Inside The Launch of London's WAITRESS

Jan. 11, 2019  

Today, Friday 11 January, London launched its production of Waitress with a sneak peek at rehearsals, cast photocall and interviews. BroadwayWorld UK's Jamie Body was there to capture all the action - see photographs below!

The West End premiere of Sara Bareilles' Waitress stars Katharine McPhee (Smash), reprising the role of Jenna, alongside Emmy-nominated film and TV actor Jack McBrayer, best known for playing Kenneth in 30 Rock, and who will be making his West End debut in the role of Ogie.

The full company also includes Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Piers Bate, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Michael Hamway, Peter Hannah, David Hunter, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Shaun Prendergast, Charlotte Riby and Marisha Wallace.

Rehearsals are now underway ahead of performances beginning on 8 February at London's Adelphi Theatre. Currently playing its third hit year on Broadway, Waitress will bring with it an all-female lead creative team - a West End musical first.

See photographs from the launch below, and check back soon for BroadwayWorld's video interviews with the cast!

Photo Flash: Inside The Launch of London's WAITRESS
BroadwayWorld's Jamie Body and Katharine McPhee

Photo Flash: Inside The Launch of London's WAITRESS
Jack McBrayer, BroadwayWorld's Jamie Body and Laura Baldwin

Photo Flash: Inside The Launch of London's WAITRESS
David Hunter, Marisha Wallace and BroadwayWorld's Jamie Body

Photo Flash: Inside The Launch of London's WAITRESS
Katharine McPhee in action...

Photo Flash: Inside The Launch of London's WAITRESS
Pie!

Photo Flash: Inside The Launch of London's WAITRESS
The cast of Waitress

Photo Flash: Inside The Launch of London's WAITRESS
The cast of Waitress

buy tickets

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Original Production of LES MISERABLES in London Will Take Hiatus and Re-Open With New Staging
  • Frances Ruffelle Speaks Out On LES MISERABLES London Changes; Fans Start Petition To Save Original Staging
  • Judy Kaye And Erin Davie Announced For World Premiere of DIANA; Full Casting Revealed!
  • Corey Cott and Mikaela Bennett to Lead Lyric Opera's WEST SIDE STORY
  • Breaking: Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead New Cast of THE FERRYMAN Beginning February 19
  • Actors' Equity to Deny Membership to Strikebreakers

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE