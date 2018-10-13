Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With Megan Hilty, Josh Radnor, and the Cast of The Kennedy Center's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Oct. 13, 2018  

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will continue its Broadway Center Stage series with Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors, helmed by director Mark Brokaw. The production will run Wednesday, October 24, 2018 - Sunday, October 28, 2018.

BroadwayWorld was recently there in the rehearsal room with the all-star cast and you can check out photos below!

Joining the previously announced all-star cast are Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero (A Bronx Tale, Bullets over Broadway) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Amber Iman (Shuffle Along, the national tour of Hamilton) as Crystal, Amma Osei (Rock of Ages) as Ronnette, and Allison Semmes (Motown) as Chiffon. New to the creative team is two-time Emmy Award-nominated choreographer Spencer Liff (So You Think You Can Dance, Head Over Heels, Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

As announced earlier, the tuneful and hilarious musical about a megalomaniacal R&B singing carnivorous plant will star Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty(Smash,Noises Off) as Audrey, Josh Radnor(How I Met Your Mother, Disgraced, The Babylon Line) as Seymour Krelborn, and Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart(Aladdin, Hamilton) as Audrey II. Tony Award nominee Lee Wilkof (Waitress, Kiss Me Kate), who played Seymour in the original 1982 production, returns to Little Shop of Horrors as Mr. Mushnik.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Include






From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

