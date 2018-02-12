Photo Coverage: HEY, LOOK ME OVER! Takes its Final Bows

Feb. 12, 2018  

Hey, Look Me Over! (Feb 7 - 11) kicked off Encores! season. This is an original production from the Tony- honored series responsible for bringing classic American musicals back to life since 1994. To celebrate Encores! at 25, Viertel and Encores! Music Director Rob Berman created Hey, Look Me Over!---a collection of opening numbers, grand finales, and other excerpts from beloved shows that have not yet found a berth on the City Center stage. They include: All American, George M!, Greenwillow, Jamaica, Mack & Mabel, Milk and Honey, Sail Away, and Wildcat.

Bob Martin, nominated for a Tony Award for The Drowsy Chaperone, returned to his role as man-in-chair, who turns out to be a longtime Encores! subscriber, ready to lead audiences through this guided tour of musical sequences, celebrating the work of Lee Adams, Don Appell, Harold Arlen, Mel Brooks, George M. Cohan, Cy Coleman, Noel Coward, E.Y. Harburg, Jerry Herman, Carolyn Leigh, Frank Loesser, N. Richard Nash, Francine Pascal, John Pascal, Fred Saidy, Lesser Samuels, Michael Stewart, and Charles Strouse.

In addition to Martin, the production starred Encores! alums Clyde Alves (George M. Cohan/George M!; Adi/Milk and Honey), Clifton Duncan (Gideon/Greenwillow), Marc Kudisch (Amos/Greenwillow; Phil/Milk and Honey), Judy Kuhn (Elizabeth/All American; Ruth/Milk and Honey), Tam Mutu (Johnny/Sail Away; David/Milk and Honey), Bebe Neuwirth (Mimi/Sail Away), Nancy Opel (Gramma/Greenwillow), Alexandra Socha(Mabel/Mack & Mabel), and Vanessa Williams; and new additions to the Encores! family Reed Birney (Fodorski/All American), Carolee Carmello (Wildy/Wildcat), and Broadway newcomer Britney Coleman (Janie/Wildcat; Barbara/Milk and Honey).

Hey, Look Me Over! opened February 7, 2018 and closed last night, February 11. Check out photos from the closing show's curtain call below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Clyde Alves and Joel Grey and cast

Clyde Alves and Joel Grey with cast

Clyde Alves and Joel Grey

Clyde Alves and Joel Grey and cast

Joel Grey and cast

Joel Grey and Clyde Alves and cast

Joel Grey and Clyde Alves

Joel Grey and Clyde Alves and cast

Joel Grey and Clyde Alves and cast

Joel Grey and Clyde Alves with cast

Ensemble

Britney Coleman

Judy Kuhn

Reed Birney and Carolee Carmello

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams and cast

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams and cast

Bebe Neuwirth and cast

Bebe Neuwirth and cast

Bebe Neuwirth and cast

Clifton Duncan

Clifton Duncan

Alexandra Socha

Douglas Sills and cast

Douglas Sills

Marc Kudisch

Joel Grey and cast

Joel Grey and cast

Joel Grey and cast

Clyde Alves

Britney Coleman, Reed Birney, Vanessa Williams, Nancy Opel, Tam Mutu, Alexandra Socha, Bebe Neuwirth, Joel Grey, Bob Martin, Clifton Duncan, and Douglas Sills

Britney Coleman, Reed Birney, Vanessa Williams, Nancy Opel, Tam Mutu, Alexandra Socha, Bebe Neuwirth, Joel Grey, Bob Martin, Clifton Duncan, and Douglas Sills

Britney Coleman, Reed Birney, Vanessa Williams, Nancy Opel, Tam Mutu, Alexandra Socha, Bebe Neuwirth, Joel Grey, Bob Martin, Clifton Duncan, Douglas Sills, Clyde Alves, Marc Kudisch, Alexandra Socha, Judy Kuhn and Carolee Carmello

Vanessa Williams and cast

Vanessa Williams and Carolee Carmello with cast

Vanessa Williams and Carolee Carmello with cast

Vanessa Williams and Carolee Carmello with cast

Vanessa Williams and Carolee Carmello with cast

Nancy Opel, Tam Mutu, Alexandra Socha, Bebe Neuwirth, Vanessa Williams, Joel Grey, Bob Martin, Carolee Carmello, Clifton Duncan and Douglas Sills d

Tam Mutu, Alexandra Socha, Bebe Neuwirth, Vanessa Williams, Joel Grey, Bob Martin, Carolee Carmello

Bebe Neuwirth, Vanessa Williams andJoel Grey

Bebe Neuwirth, Vanessa Williams, Joel Grey, Bob Martin, Carolee Carmello, Clifton Duncan

Nancy Opel, Tam Mutu, Alexandra Socha, Bebe Neuwirth, Vanessa Williams, Joel Grey, Bob Martin, Carolee Carmello, Clifton Duncan and Douglas Sills

Britney Coleman, Nancy Opel, Tam Mutu, Alexandra Socha, Bebe Neuwirth, Vanessa Williams, Joel Grey, Bob Martin, Carolee Carmello, Clifton Duncan, Douglas Sills, Clyde Alves, Marc Kudisch, and Judy Kuhn


