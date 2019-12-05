Photo Coverage: HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND Celebrates Opening Night

Harry Townsend's Last Stand (www.HarryTownsendsLastStand.com) a new play written by George Eastman (The Snow Job; Bitter Exchange) and directed by Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss and What I Wore; Handle With Care), just opened at New York City Center Stage II (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues) and is produced by Dennis Grimaldi (A Gentlemen's Guide...; Love Letters, Angels in America, Other People's Money). Starring Three time Tony® Award Nominee and Tony® Award winner, Len Cariou (title role in Sweeney Todd; A Little Night Music with Glynis Johns and Hermione Gingold; Applause starring Lauren Bacall; "Blue Bloods") and Craig Bierko (Tony® Award and Drama Desk Award nominee, Music Man; "The Long Kiss Goodnight, "UnREAL," "Blue Bloods").

A comedy with heart, Harry Townsend's Last Stand centers around 85-year-old Harry Townsend, a widower, living alone in the Lakeside home he built in Vermont. While he still possesses a sharp mind and a dry wit, he is getting up there in age. Beside his daughter, Sarah, the one happiness in his life is his son, Alan, who is finally coming home after an 18-month absence. Yet Alan's return is accompanied by an agenda that puts the aging father and his concerned son at odds. Harry Townsend's Last Stand tells a story of complex family dynamics, passion, humor and the shorthand of communication that we have with our loved ones.

Harry Townsend's Last Stand features scenic design by Lauren Helpern (Skintight; 4000 Miles), costume design by David C. Woolard (Broadway: West Side Story; The Who's Tommy), lighting design by Jeff Davis (Newsies; Sister Act) and sound design by John Gromada (Broadway: The Trip to Bountiful; Seminar). General management is by Brierpatch Productions.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi





