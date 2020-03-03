ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY
Photo Coverage: Go Inside Roundabout's Gala, Honoring Alan Cumming, Michael Kors & Lance Le Pere

Mar. 3, 2020  

Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company honored Alan Cumming with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, and Michael Kors & Lance Le Pere with The Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. This year's gala "The Life of the Party" featured a unique concert from Tony, Grammy & Emmy Award winner Cyndi Lauper, created exclusively for the special occasion.

Alan Cumming has been a treasured member of the Roundabout family since 1998 when he exploded on to the New York theatre scene with his unforgettable Tony Award-winning performance in Cabaret. Michael Kors & Lance Le Pere have been incredible friends to Roundabout for over a decade and have provided generous financial support that has paved the way for more than a dozen musicals to be produced on Roundabout stages.

The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre is named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. It is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both Roundabout and the theatre world. Roundabout's Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy is given to those who are committed to the essential work of a cultural not-for-profit, like Roundabout: sharing stories that endure; providing accessibility to all; and promoting programs that engage and enrich the lives of students, teachers, the New York City community and beyond.

Past Gala honorees have included John Lithgow, Jessica Lange, Frank Langella, Audra McDonald, Tom Tuft, Helen Mirren, Michael Bloomberg, Sam Mendes, Rob Marshall, Alec Baldwin, Stephen Sondheim, Christopher Plummer, Douglas Durst and Dr. Leonard Tow.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Alex Timbers

Alan Cumming

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin

Gala Co-Chairs- Samantha Rudin Earls and David Earls

Jamie deRoy and Richard Maltby, Jr.

Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker

Blair Underwood

Blair Underwood and Todd Haimes

Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald and Will Swenson

Audra McDonald and Will Swenson

Gala Co Chair Johannes Worsoe and Regis Worsoe

Caissie Levy

Caissie Levy and John Cariani

Jayne Houdyshell

Carolyn McCormick and Byron Jennings

LJ Wright and John Behlmann

LJ Wright and John Behlmann

Derek McLane and Lia Vollack

Patti Murin and Colin Donnell

Debra Messing

Debra Messing

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy

Maggie Lacey and Bill Heck

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Kitty Patterson Kempner

Tom Tuft and Diane Tuft

Lisa Mordente and Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera

Carla Gugino

Chip Zien

Betsy Wolfe and Adam Krauthamer

Betsy Wolfe

Lance Le Pere and Michael Kors

Lance Le Pere, Todd Heimes and Michael Kors

Michael Kors

Sara Sampaio

Julianna Margulles and Keith Lieberthan

Julianna Margulles

Lance Le Pere, Sutton Foster, Michael Kors, Audra McDonald and Jane Krakowski

Lance Le Pere, Sutton Foster, Michael Kors, Audra McDonald and Jane Krakowski

Laura Osnes and Nathan Johnson

Laura Osnes and Nathan Johnson

Sylvia Golden and Warren Feldman

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

Michael Zegan

Richard Kind

Jessica Lange

Hannah Shepard and Jessica Lange

Hannah Shepard

Roundabout Gala Co-Chairs-David Earls, Samantha Rudin Earls and Johannes Worsoe

Roundabout Gala Co-Chairs-David Earls, Samantha Rudin Earls and Johannes Worsoe

Todd Haimes (Artistic Director/CEO)

Audra McDonald

Honorees- Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere

Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere

Jessica Lange

Honoree- Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris

Scott Ellis

Debra Messing

Alan Cumming

Blair Underwood

Blair Underwood

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper



