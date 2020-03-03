Photo Coverage: Go Inside Roundabout's Gala, Honoring Alan Cumming, Michael Kors & Lance Le Pere

Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company honored Alan Cumming with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, and Michael Kors & Lance Le Pere with The Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. This year's gala "The Life of the Party" featured a unique concert from Tony, Grammy & Emmy Award winner Cyndi Lauper, created exclusively for the special occasion.

Alan Cumming has been a treasured member of the Roundabout family since 1998 when he exploded on to the New York theatre scene with his unforgettable Tony Award-winning performance in Cabaret. Michael Kors & Lance Le Pere have been incredible friends to Roundabout for over a decade and have provided generous financial support that has paved the way for more than a dozen musicals to be produced on Roundabout stages.

The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre is named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. It is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both Roundabout and the theatre world. Roundabout's Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy is given to those who are committed to the essential work of a cultural not-for-profit, like Roundabout: sharing stories that endure; providing accessibility to all; and promoting programs that engage and enrich the lives of students, teachers, the New York City community and beyond.

Past Gala honorees have included John Lithgow, Jessica Lange, Frank Langella, Audra McDonald, Tom Tuft, Helen Mirren, Michael Bloomberg, Sam Mendes, Rob Marshall, Alec Baldwin, Stephen Sondheim, Christopher Plummer, Douglas Durst and Dr. Leonard Tow.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy





Related Articles