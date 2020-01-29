Photo Coverage: Go Inside Rehearsals for Transport Group's THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN, with Beth Malone & More!

Rehearsals are now underway for Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown, which begins performances on Saturday, February 8 at 22 at Abrons Arts Center. The show stars Tony Award nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) as Molly Brown, David Aron Damane (The Book of Mormon, Big River, The Life) as JJ, Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County) as Julia, Omar Lopez-Cepero (On Your Feet!) as Vincenzo, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as Erich, and Paolo Montalban (Pacific Overtures, The King and I) as Arthur. Rounding out the cast are Kaitlyn Davidson; Tyrone Davis, Jr.; Gregg Goodbrod; Michael Halling; Karl Josef Ko; Nikka Graff Lanzarone; Kate Marilley; Shina Ann Morris; Keven Quillon; and Coco Smith.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown has music and lyrics by Meredith Willson (The Music Man), with additional songs from his catalog, and a new book, based on the original book by Richard Morris, and new lyrics by Tony Award nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Renascence). The music is adapted by Michael Rafter (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Violet) and the production is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, The Pajama Game). The Unsinkable Molly Brown plays Saturday, February 8 - Sunday, March 22 at Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand Street; opening is set for Wednesday, February 26 at 7:00pm. Tickets are now on sale.

The classic Meredith Willson musical comedy The Unsinkable Molly Brown tells the rags-to-riches story of Margaret "Molly" Brown-a turn-of-the-century hero of the underdog, champion of women's rights, fighter for labor rights, advocate of immigration reform-and, most famously, survivor of the Titanic disaster. A love story about a woman who rejected the notion that it's a man's world, this new Molly Brown portrays Molly as she really was-vibrant, progressive, modern. Transport Group's production includes never-before-heard songs from Willson's catalog-as well as a new book that's truer to Brown's remarkable life story-and marks this classic musical's off-Broadway debut and the first in New York since its Broadway premiere in 1960.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





